McGuire’s Mondays: Burning questions regarding Aleister Black, Rusev, Tessa Blanchard, Hook, Bayley, AAA, Paul Heyman’s faction, John Cena, and more

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

With the expected returns of Aleister Black and Rusev to WWE, it’s hard not to have a bunch of immediate questions. In fact, their return to the company led me down way too many rabbit holes that inspired more questions about more wrestlers in more companies. And because the World Wide Internet can’t always accurately predict the future (or can it?), I thought I’d share those questions here, the safest space on Pro Wrestling Earth, to see if anyone has any answers. So, let’s go.

Is the grass the greenest on the other, other side?

Someday – someday! – I feel like some light will be shed on exactly what happened with Rusev and Black in AEW. That day is not today. I can’t help but wonder what the deal was with both guys and why neither wrestler kicked into the next gear while being All Elite. Is it really just the simple “they won’t take losses” argument? Are they really that hard to work with? Was it an ego issue? Black was instantly thrust into a program with Cody when he debuted in AEW while Rusev showed flashes of the type of dominance we all love to see from him. What happened?

I ask because their respective debuts on Raw and Smackdown last week were … underwhelming. Creatively, at least. Rusev took out the low-rung comedic tag team on Raw while Black kicked The Miz in the head. I suspect Black’s move leads to a program with Carmelo Hayes, but as we saw with Andrade, working great matches with Melo doesn’t necessarily promise a fruitful television future. As for Rusev, who knows what’s next? My point is that it isn’t like both guys weren’t put in positions to succeed at various times in their AEW runs. The much-too-early takeaway from their returns thus far doesn’t seem like either will be positioned somewhere on the card next to John Cena or Roman Reigns. What am I missing? More importantly, exactly how much greener is that grass?

So, do we trust Tessa Blanchard now?

Blanchard’s return to TNA has been interesting in that it at once has felt like it should both be a bigger deal and a shoulder shrug at the same time. There are still wrestlers out there who have been vocal about needing to hear more from her publicly in order to forgive and forget. My fear after her tap-out loss at Sunday’s Rebellion PPV is that she thinks these are the only things she’ll have to do in order to win back the trust of her colleagues. Take a loss here. Tap out there. Never quite address all the accusations or criticisms head-on and hope for the best. Sunday night was a nice step forward in changing a piece of the perception some people have of her; it also doesn’t seem like it’s nearly enough for everyone to move forward entirely. Can and will Blanchard lean into being contrite about some of her past behavior?

Has anyone seen Jack Perry or Scorpio Sky or Wardlow or Britt Baker or Kamille?

Taking a stroll through the roster page on AEW’s website every now and then is such a fascinating exercise. Like, I wouldn’t have even remembered Kamille was still a thing unless I came across her on the company’s website. Wardlow at one time felt can’t-miss, and now he’s can’t-see. Baker ran the women’s division for quite some time. Scorpio Sky was one of AEW’s first-ever tag champions. Jack Perry felt like he was on the verge of a big push after he transformed into the scapegoat. I’ll never understand the inner workings of the pro wrestling world.

How big will The New Dangerous Alliance grow?

If I had my way, the answer would be “very big.” I hate reading people compare this new group to Evolution because while that faction featured hall of famers across the board, the Dangerous Alliance was a lot more fun, if only because Paul E. made it that way. Let’s get a tag team in there. Let’s get a Paul Heyman Girl in the mix. Bring back the old cellphone. Allow Seth to dress in “Stunning” Steve Austin cosplay. I want to see this thing go all in and far beyond just Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins.

Is Hook OK?

No, seriously. Is he OK? The young fella threw up in the middle of the ring, and that’s the last we’ve seen or heard of him. I hope he’s all right.

What’s going on with Jeff Cobb and TJP?

This thing is getting ugly. So ugly that I won’t even run through the highlights here. But, man. Take a trip through Reddit and you’ll find some wild stuff, especially from TJP, who broke down the inner workings of the United Empire, which was quite the read. I’ve liked Cobb’s work through the years, but it kind of/sort of is beginning to look like he’s not the easiest person in the world to be around. There are always multiple sides to every story; I’m interested to know how the sides in this story got so crossed.

So, honestly: How does Bayley really feel?

The former Baron Corbin went on Busted Open to voice his displeasure for how Bayley was robbed of her WrestleMania moment this year. It seems like a lot of people have shared that sentiment since we all learned she was brushed aside for Becky Lynch’s monumental return (“monumental” being subject to your own interpretation). Do we think Bayley’s pissed? Let down? Disappointed? I believe Paul Levesque when he says that Bayley’s a pro and she’ll be all right. But, damn. She really put in a lot of work over the last year. She went down to NXT. She did her best to elevate young talent. She showed up at multiple TVs a week. I know she won the gold at WrestleMania 40, but to be eliminated entirely from 41? Ehhh. You can be a pro, but you can also be pissed. Just ask Karrion Kross.

What does AAA look like five years from now?

Maybe the better question is, “Does AAA still exist as we currently know it five years from now?” Still. The next steps in that story are going to be so interesting to watch unfold.

What’s up with this Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan thing?

Umpf. Just. Umpf.

Will John Cena turn babyface before he waves goodbye for good to the WWE crowds?

I sure hope so. Judging from all the interviews given by All Of The People during and after (thanks, Dwayne) WrestleMania week, it kind of sounds like he’ll somehow redeem himself before it’s all said and done. My bigger problem so far is that I’m just not sure his heel run is working all that well (see last week’s column for more on that). After his match with Randy Orton in a couple of weeks, will he move on to CM Punk, which is a match that now feels somewhat inevitable? Does he try to elevate a younger talent? Does Cody Rhodes return for revenge or is he taking the summer off? However they get there, here’s hoping Cena gets that robotic smile of his back at some point this year. Those robotic frowns are becoming almost grating to watch on a weekly basis.