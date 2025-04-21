What's happening...

Netflix releases the “WWE: Unreal” trailer

April 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix released the trailer for the “WWE: Unreal” docu-series. Check it out below or via the Netflix YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque states in the trailer that they are going to pull the curtain back. WWE has said similar things about shows like Tough Enough and LFG, but the footage shown in this trailer seems to suggest that the show may actually live up to that hype. The series is listed as premiering this summer.

