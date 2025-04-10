Triller touts WrestleMania week programming

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Triller issued the following press release on Thursday to promote its WrestleMania week content.

April is the most exciting month on the professional wrestling calendar. It has become a major spectacle for wrestling fans everywhere. Starting on Wednesday, April 16 through Saturday, April 19, TrillerTV will present 20+ live streaming wrestling events. Welcome to Mania Week!

Don’t Miss a Mania Moment

TrillerTV brings you the big stars, legendary matchups, independent wrestling and special PPVs. Download the TrillerTV app. It’s free to join and no subscription is required.

Want to upgrade your wrestling experience? Get TrillerTV+ to unlock incredible savings and get multiple shows as part of your small, monthly subscription fee. This includes the 12-event lineup from GCW’s The Collective and so much more. Sign up now and get a 7-day free trial.

Don’t forget about the very special TrillerTV PPV events during Mania Week, like STARDOM American Dream, TNA: Unbreakable, Spark Joshi: Lady Luck, and ArmSports Entertainment: Bicep Bash 2025.

Pro Wrestling Live From Vegas with The Collective Only on TrillerTV+

Mania Week comes to Sin City and one of the most exciting promotions is GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) and their GCW: The Collective. Their hardcore wrestling events can be seen across the US, and in Canada, United Kingdom, Japan and Mexico. Now they’re taking over the Palms Casino, and with TrillerTV+ you’ll see it all, including:

GCW Presents the ID Tournament

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf*ck Forever

STARDOM Brings the Excitement of Japanese Wrestling to America

STARDOM hits the tables and the mat in a monster, exclusive two-day event. As part of the Bushiroad family and alongside NJPW, Stardom continues to deliver top-tier wrestling, and their American Dream showcases incredible women’s pro-wrestling action. Catch each night individually on PPV, or get the full experience with a special bundle offer! Featuring top stars and thrilling contests, this is a can’t-miss event!

20+ Wrestling Events on TrillerTV+

Las Vegas will be a stacked deck of wrestling’s kings and queens. With amazing talent and exhilarating matches, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. In addition to all the events listed above, other promotions include:

FSW: ID Championship Tournament

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10

TJPW: Live in Las Vegas

Defy: Living Proof

ArmSports Entertainment: Bicep Bash

TrillerTV Talk Lights Up The Neon City

With all these incredible events you don’t want to miss a beat of Mania Week in Vegas! @SoSaysShernoff from the all-new series TrillerTV Talk will be there to give you the insider’s perspective, instant reactions and exclusive backstage access. When it comes to professional wrestling’s best events and biggest month, TrillerTV has you covered.

How to Watch Mania Week

Bookmark https://www.trillertv.com/p/mania-week-2025/ and keep it handy, as it will feature a full daily schedule and will have all the info you need. Download the free TrillerTV App and check it out. For even more exclusive content subscribe to TrillerTV+. Sign up now and get a 7-day free trial. Then sit back and enjoy Mania Week. Happy April wrestling fans!