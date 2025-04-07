NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

What's happening...

April 7, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans vs. three members of the Darkstate faction (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James)

-NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes in a non-title match

-Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

-Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Sol Ruca competes in a qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

