WWE Raw in Minneapolis, Pro Wrestling Boom, Steve DiSalvo, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Flash Flanagan, Dallas Page, Charlotte Flair, Blackjack Mulligan, Droz, Peter Maivia, Steve Rickard, Sika

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show features Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and I discussing last night’s AEW Dynasty and looking ahead to WrestleMania 41. We are not taking calls, but we will take email questions sent in before 1CT/2ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Minneapolis, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Seattle, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Springfield, Massachusetts. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve DiSalvo is 76. He also worked as Steve Strong, The Minotaur, Billy Jack Strong, and went by additional names during his career.

-David Otunga is 45.

-Sonjay Dutt (Retesh Bhalla) is 43.

-The late Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike “IRS” Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bo Dallas and the late Bray Wyatt.

-The late Darren “Droz” Drozdov was born on April 7, 1969. He died at age 54 on June 30, 2023.

-Flash Flanagan (Christopher Kindred) turned 51 on Sunday.

-Peter Maivia was born on April 6, 1937. The grandfather of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died of cancer at age 45 on June 12, 1982.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) turned 69 on Saturday.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) turned 39 on Saturday.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015 at age 85.

-The late Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) was born on April 5, 1945. He died of a heart attack at age 79 on June 25, 2024.