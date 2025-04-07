TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Title tournament first-round match

“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. JDC and Brian Myers

-Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth

-X Division Champion Moose vs. Cody Deaner in a non-title match

-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

-Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at St. Joseph Civic Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).