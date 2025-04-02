AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon, Hard Boiled Haggerty

What's happening...

April 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Peoria. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. The show features Joe Coffey vs. Harlem Lewis, and Wendy Choo vs. Kylie Rae. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday nights.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with F as the top grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote, and B was a close third with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 43.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 42.

-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 36.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.

-The late Hard Boiled Haggerty (Don Stansauk) was born on April 2, 1925. He died at age 78 on January 27, 2004.

