NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans vs. three members of the Darkstate faction (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James)

-NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes in a non-title match

-Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

-Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Sol Ruca competes in a qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, March 25 at 8CT/8ET on The CW.