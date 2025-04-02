AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW Dynasty go-home week edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a non-title match

-The brackets for the Owen Hart Cup tournaments will be revealed

-Adam Copeland vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Will Ospreay appears

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center.