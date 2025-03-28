WWE Smackdown results (3/28): Powell’s live review of the Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins contract signing for WM41, Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,336)

London, England at O2 Arena

Aired live March 28, 2025 on Netflix internationally (same day tape delay on USA Network in the United States)

NOTE: This review will be conducted as the show takes place. For those following along at the usual time in North America, don’t scroll past what’s airing on television if you want to avoid spoilers.

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of WrestleMania host venue Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They cut to a shot inside the 02 Arena.

Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage. Security guards were waiting to escort him for the contract signing segment. Backstage shots aired of Charlotte Flair, Michin, U.S. Champion LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cody made his entrance wearing a warmup jacket as opposed to his usual suit. Cody got a big ovation and slapped hands on his way to the ring. He stopped and hugged a younger fan while in the entrance aisle. Wade Barrett checked in on commentary.

The fans sang a line of Cody’s theme song after it stopped playing and then sang his name. Cody asked the London fans what they wanted to talk about. The crowd sang Cody’s name again.

Cody said he will face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The crowd booed the mention of Cena’s name. Cody noted that Cena will be trying to break the record for most world title wins. Cody said that’s WrestleMania 41, but he’ll be standing in the ring with Cena in just a few days in the same arena (on Raw).

Randy Orton’s entrance theme played. The fans sang along with Orton’s theme as he made his slow walk to the ring. The fans sang Orton’s entrance theme after it stopped playing. Orton said he’s not really the sentimental type, “but for you, London, screw it.”

Orton looked at Cody and said: “Look at you. Look at the man you are now. Look at where you came from.” The fans sang Cody’s name again. Orton said he remembered when Cody broke into the business and he worked as hard and usually harder than everybody else.

Orton said Cody wasn’t happy and he needed to grow outside the business. Orton said it took some “big ass balls” for Cody to leave. Orton credited Cody with changing the industry and said all the guys and girls in the back know it, and Cody knows how much he appreciates it.

Some fans continued to sing Cody’s name. Orton told them that he’d sing along with them, but they might leave. Orton asked the crowd if they remembered when Cody faced Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell. Orton said it was impressive and impossible. Orton said Cody started the match with a partially torn pec and he finished the match with a fully torn pec.

Orton said Cody sucked it up and worked through the match for the fans and then went on to finish his story. Orton said there’s always another story. Orton said ticket sales are up and there’s more intrigue. Orton said it’s 99.9 percent due to Cody. The fans sang Cody’s name again. Orton acted like he was looking at a watch on his wrist.

Orton put his arm around Cody and told him that he respects him and he’s very proud of him. “But it’s time for WrestleMania,” Orton said. Orton got excited while talking about how hard he would kick Kevin Owens in the head. Orton said he knows that Cody will walk out of WrestleMania as champion, but not before he beats John Cena up and down the Vegas Strip.

Orton said that there will come a time when he wants to go after his 15th championship. Orton said he won’t kick Cody in the balls like a coward. Orton said he sees Cody as an equal, then conceded that Cody has surpassed him in terms of some of the things he’s accomplished. Orton said he will look him in the eye and tell him that he’s coming for the championship.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance theme played and he walked onto the stage. “Isn’t this wonderful, a couple of nepo babies having a love fest in the middle of the ring,” McIntyre said. It makes me absolutely sick.” McIntyre started walking toward the ring while telling Orton to get to the back of the line.

McIntyre stood at ringside and said Cody should have listened to him about John Cena. McIntyre said the WrestleMania main event should be him against Cody, but it’s not “because of that eyeliner wearing, Teemu Undertaker” Damian Priest. The crowd sang McIntyre’s name as he stepped onto the apron and said he would take the title from Cody.

Orton said they were trying to have a moment. McIntyre entered the ring and said he always tells the truth. He said Orton looks great on the outside, but he knows that Orton’s back is hanging by a thread. McIntyre said hew would break Orotn’s back if provoked.

McIntyre started to address Cody, who kicked him. Cody dropped down to the mat and hit McIntyre with an uppercut. Orton went for the RKO on McIntyre, but he slipped away and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: A strong segment with Orton doing a terrific job of putting over Cody and his significance. That’s not something we hear from Orton routinely, so it really packs a punch coming from him. I’m not sure if McIntyre’s interruption was meant to set up a match with Orton or if a potential tag team match for later in the show. McIntyre was advertised for a face-to-face segment with Damian Priest, so I guess we’ll see if that still happens. Either way, I wonder if Orton will actually challenge for the championship at WWE Backlash in his hometown of St. Louis in May.

WWE Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were shown walking backstage. Their challengers “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were shown walking in another part of the backstage area while Tessitore hyped the tag team title match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Barrett announced Orton vs. McIntyre for later in the show… The Street Profits made their entrance while new ring announcer Mark Nash was shown standing at ringside as he delivered introductions. Tessitore acknowledged Nash’s hiring and added that Lilian Garcia will still appear on WWE shows. Pretty Deadly made their entrance dressed in Union Jack gear…

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Tessitore said he’s a fan of the London crowd and the reactions they’ve given the wrestlers. Dawkins was isolated by the challengers. [C]

Pretty Deadly hit their Spilt Milk neckbreaker on Dawkins. Wilson had him pinned, but Ford broke it up. Prince sent Ford to ringside. Dawkins stuffed a Codebreaker attempt. He put Wilson on his shoulders moments later. The fans booed as Ford went up top and then hit the Doomsday Blockbuster. Ford covered Wilson for the three count…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in 7:10 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A fairly brief tag team title match. Pretty Deadly were over with their home country fans, but not in a way that came close to rivaling the reaction that top babyfaces Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton received.

Tessitore mentioned Barrett returning home. Barrett spoke about how they’d spent every night in a pub and it was nice to dry out. Tessitore laughed and shifted the focus to a backstage segment that took place earlier…

Footage aired of Zelina Vega hanging out in a room with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre did their secret service scan before Chelsea Green entered the room. They set up the next match…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their entrance… [C]

Tessitore announced that they will be inducting “great matches of all-time” and “immortal moments” into the WWE Hall of Fame. They will be starting with Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13. Tessitore said both men would be at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony…

Powell’s POV: It’s cool to acknowledge the legendary matches, but it feels really quirky to actually induct matches. It’s not like legitimate sports Hall of Fames induct great games. It feels like an easy way for WWE to repeatedly induct their most notable legends. That said, if you’re going to induct matches, the Hart vs. Austin classic is a good place to start.

Paul Heyman exited an SUV and then Roman Reigns did the same. Security flanked the duo while Tessitore hyped the contract signing for later in the show…

The Secret Hervice and Chelsea Green made their entrance…

2. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. “The Secret Hervice” Piper Niven and Alba Fyre (w/Chelsea Green). Early on, Carter launched Chance onto Fyre at ringside. Niven jumped from the apron and hit Carter and Chance with a cannonball dive. [C]

Late in the match, Carter and Chance were setting up for their finisher on Niven when Green jumped on the apron and bickered with the referee. Chance dropped from the ropes to argue with Green. Niven shoved Carter into Chance, and then hit the Piper Driver on Carter for the win.

“The Secret Hervice” Piper Niven and Alba Fyre beat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in 6:20.

After the match, the heel trio put the boots to the babyfaces. Zelina Vega ran out and roughed up Niven and Fyre. Green hit Vega with a shot from behind. Vega stuffed an Unprettier attempt. Vega set up for Code Red, but Fyre caught her with a superkick. Niven followed up with a senton splash…

Powell’s POV: So why didn’t Vega just appear in the corner of Carter and Chance to counter Green? Anyway, the segment did an effective job of establishing the Secret Hervice. It just didn’t do anything to make me excited about seeing Green defend her title against Vega.

U.S. Champion LA Knight was shown walking through the backstage area while Tessitore hyped his title match against Braun Strowman… [C]

[Hour Two] Barrett hyped the contract signing segment and asked what could possibly go wrong. Tessitore thanked The Weednd for the WrestleMania theme song…

Singer Lewis Capaldi was shown in the crowd. UFC fighter Oban Ellition was also shown in the crowd…

Entrances for the U.S. Championship match took place…

3. LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman for the U.S. Championship. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside where Strowman dropped Knight with a big boot heading into a break. [C] Strowman stuffed a BFT attempt and then clotheslined Knight over the top rope.

Strowman took his t-shirt off and went to ringside. Strowman started to run for his Strowman Express spot, but he was cut off by Jacob Fatu, who attacked him to end the match.

LA Knight fought Braun Strowman to an apparent no-contest in 6:20 to retain the U.S. Championship.

Fatu worked over Strowman inside the ring until Knight cut him off. Fatu battled back quickly and put Knight down with a popup Samoan Drop. Fatu hit three running hip attacks on Strowman in a corner of the ring. Fatu capped it off with a pair of moonsaults…

Powell’s POV: It was a good attack by Fatu, yet a cheap, weak finish to a title match. I mentioned recently that the Fatu vs. Strowman feud has has lost its luster, so it’s a little disappointing that Fatu’s attack was more about putting down Strowman than a tease for him going after the U.S. Championship.

Footage aired of Jimmy Uso slapping Gunther during a backstage segment on Raw…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interview Jimmy, who said he would keep on slapping Gunther if he needs to. Jimmy said that Gunther isn’t unbeatable just because Jey Uso has lost to him three times. Jimmy spoke of beating Gunther on Raw and how Jey would beat him at WrestleMania.

Jimmy made his exit and came across The Miz and Carmello Hayes. Miz mocked Jimmy for being “the other Uso.” He also told him that if he ever tried to slap him like that, he’d still be on the ground. Jimmy teased slapping Miz, who covered up. Jimmy said he’s facing Gunther on Raw, but he was going to talk with Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis about getting a match against Miz later in this show…

Footage aired of Naomi’s attack on Jade Cargill from last week. Tessitore said Naomi would speak after the break… [C]