AEW Dynasty lineup: The card for AEW’s next pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles

Powell's POV: The AEW Trio Title match was added to the lineup on Dynamite. Chris Jericho also challenged Bandido to an ROH Championship vs. mask match. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99.