Wrestling Revolver “Goated” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Steve Maclin for the Revolver Title, Matthew Palmer vs. Rich Swann in a street fight, Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Crist vs. Gringo Loco in a three-way

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Goated”

Streamed on Triller+

March 22, 2025 in Clive, Iowa at Horizon Events Center

This fieldhouse in suburban Des Moines always draws a crowd of perhaps 700. This is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he always uses a lot of current and former TNA talent. Bork Torkleson and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* Santino Marella came to the ring and told the crowd he has a long history with Des Moines (and of course, he mispronounced it.) He is GM for the night, and he said we are opening with a title match.

1. Crash Jaxon vs. Trey Miguel for the Revolver Remix Title. Both are babyfaces. Trey hit an enzuigiri, but Crash hit a Pounce. Trey went for a plancha to the floor, but Crash caught him, and they fought on the floor. This is a first-ever singles match. Trey tried an Asai Moonsault but he overshot Crash and his legs hit the guardrails at 1:30. Ouch! In the ring, Crash hit a release Exploder Suplex and was in charge, hitting a hip-toss across the ring for a nearfall at 4:00. Trey fired back with a handspring-back-enzuigiri, but Crash hit a clothesline and they were both down. Trey hit some quick kicks and a doublestomp to the back.

Trey dove through the ropes, but Crash again caught him and slammed Miguel on the apron. The crowd chanted “Whole lotta dude!” at Crash. Jaxon hit a Pounce on the floor at 7:00, sending Trey over the guardrail and into the crowd, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Jaxon got a nearfall in the ring. Crash hit some running clotheslines in the corner, then a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. That was really good, but a more decisive win than I had anticipated.

Crash Jaxon defeated Trey Miguel to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 8:28.

2. “Tye or Dye” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias vs. JJ Garrett and Dante Leon. Garrett intentionally looks and dresses like 1992-era Scott Steiner. Jacobs and Matthias were trained by the Rascalz and have been called “The Dub Club” but now wear tye-dye shirts to the ring. Garrett opened against Matthias (think long-haired Peter Avalon). Matthias and Reynolds dove to the floor. In the ring, JJ hit a splash, and Dante hit a senton. Dante hit a piledriver on one opponent, dropping him on his partner. Dante and Garrett kept the young Matthias in their corner early on. Reynolds got a hot tag at 5:00. Leon launched off Reynolds’ back and hit a stunner on Matthias, and Garrett then hit a Death Valley Driver in the corner, tossing Reynolds onto Matthias. Nice. Leon hit a Swanton Bomb onto both opponents. Leon accidentally hit a stunner on Garrett at 7:00. Matthias hit a top-rope elbow drop on Garrett for the pin. Decent action.

KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias defeated JJ Garrett and Dante Leon at 7:31.

* Leon and Garrett briefly argued but then they hugged. However, Garrett hit a short-arm clothesline and was booed. Garrett hit an Angle Slam on Leon and left.

3. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) vs. Ace Austin. Chambers had teased a babyface run but cemented his heel status at the last show when he walked out on Ace in a tag match. The commentators talked about how Ace has “lost it all” because he’s had so many people, including his girlfriend, turn on him here. Damian rolled to the floor at the bell instead of locking up. So, Ace got on the apron and hit a running kick to Damian’s face, and they brawled on the floor. Kayla hit a huracanrana on Ace! In the ring, Ace was angry and he stomped on Damian in the corner. Veda said Ace now has “simmering rage.” Chambers dropped him snake-eyes at 3:30 and stomped on Ace and took control.

Chambers hit an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Ace hit a short-arm clothesline at 6:30, then a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop, and he was fired up. Ace hit a series of clotheslines in the corner and a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Chambers hit a running knee to the chest then a Stomp to the head and a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 9:00, and they were both down. Ace nailed a top-rope superplex. Ace dove onto Chambers on the floor. Kayla grabbed a chair and she jawed at Austin; he snatched it from her and tossed it into the ring. Damian swung and nearly hit her. They got back in the ring. Chambers hit a superkick. Kayla argued with the ref. Damian did the ‘Eddie spot’, tossing the chair to Ace and collapsing. The ref turned around, saw Ace with the chair and Damian down, and called for the bell for a DQ at 12:47.

But wait! Santino came to the ring to his campy music and he made the Eddie Guerrero reference. He ordered this to continue! The bell sounded so I restarted the clock. Ace immediately tied up Chambers’ legs, bridged back for added pressure, and scored the pin. Santino put a sock on his hand and hit the Cobra strike on Chambers. Bork questioned if a GM should be doing that.

Ace Austins defeated Damian Chambers at 13:08.

4. Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Crist vs. Gringo Loco in a three-way. This was supposed to be just Crist vs. Ali in a first-ever singles match (which is mind-blowing to me as these two have competed in the same circles for two decades.) Veda pointed out that Loco was slated to face Moose but is now in this match. (She didn’t say why Moose missed the show.) Ali turned up the heel antics on his way to the ring, jawing at the kids in the crowd. Ali attacked Loco and stomped on him, and he dropkicked Crist off the apron to the floor. Ali hit a headscissors takedown on Loco, then a dive through the ropes onto Crist, and he stomped on Jake on the floor at 2:00. Crist hit an Asai Moonsault on Ali; Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on Jake. Really fast-paced start to the match!

Loco hit a split-legged moonsault in the ring on Jake. Crist hit a Frankensteiner on Loco; Loco hit a sit-out powerbomb on Jake! Ali hit a dropkick to Loco’s back for a nearfall at 4:30. Ali missed a 450 Splash; he charged into the corner but crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Loco hit a top-rope powerbomb on Crist for a nearfall at 6:00 and that got a massive pop. On the floor, Ali hit a tornado DDT on Loco, but Crist dove onto Ali and hit his own tornado DDT and they were all down on the floor. In the ring, Ali stood on Loco’s back and hit a superplex on Crist at 9:30. Nice spot. They all got to their knees and traded punches.

Jake hit a Death Valley Driver on Ali, then a Sliced Bread and a fade-away stunner for a nearfall. Loco powerbombed Ali onto Crist, and he got a nearfall on Jake. Loco missed a top-rope moonsault. Crist hit a stunner on Ali, then a Poison Rana on Loco, then an OsCutter on Loco, but Gringo rolled to the floor. Jake tried a cover on Ali, but Mustafa got a foot on the ropes at 12:00. Some masked guys got in the ring and they shoved Crist off the top rope to the mat. Ali immediately hit a 450 Splash and pinned Jake.

Mustafa Ali defeated Gringo Loco and Jake Crist in a three-way at 12:44.

* There are four of these guys in black hoodies. Ali walked away, and the four guys attacked Jake. Loco got a chair and appeared like he was going to help Crist. However, Ali whispered in Loco’s ear, and Loco nodded and attacked Crist! The guys are revealed as Davey Bang, August Matthews, Koda Hernandez and Sabien Gauge. Ali got on the mic and said he’s here because of the disrespect that Revolver has shown him. Revolver is debuting in Chicago on April 5. “The problem with that is you didn’t ask for permission,” Ali said. “Chicago is my city; I’m the mayor.” Ali issued a challenge that Revolver finds five guys to take on his five at the Chicago show! They spray-painted on the ring, and the crowd chanted “F— Chicago!” Ali named themselves “Chicago Over Everything.”

* Intermission. They always show a match from a prior show, and today they showed Matthew Palmer returning and attacking his former tag partner Rich Swann.

5. AJ Francis vs. Jeffrey John vs. Dark Pledge (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Juni Underwood vs. Bigg Pound vs. BDE in a No. 1 contender’s match for the Remix Title. The heavyset, dancing Bigg Pound (think John Tenta with longer hair) has now made two or three Revolver shows. Francis came out last and got on the mic and vowed he was winning this scramble. The bell rang and everyone attacked AJ, with YouTube star BDE hitting a stunner. Jeffrey hit a bulldog and a flying back elbow. Bigg Pound took off his shirt to reveal his jiggling body, but AJ knocked him down. AJ held two guys in his arms and slammed them both to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. Francis then put a double Boston Crab on the two scrawny guys!

John and Pound clotheslined Francis to the floor, and BDE dove through the ropes on AJ. Juni then dove off the top rope onto AJ. Suddenly, Big Pound was alone in the ring but he faked a dive. Instead, he stepped onto the ring apron and dove onto the other five at 5:00. In the ring, Pound hit a Black Hole Slam on Jeffrey for a nearfall. Pledge and Pound fell to the floor. In the ring, Juni hit a spin kick on Pledge. Francis tossed Juni off the top rope to the mat at 7:00. They did a tower spot with John hitting a Blockbuster on AJ. BDE immediately hit a frogsplash on AJ for a nearfall, but everyone else dove in and broke it up.

They all got on their knees and chopped each other. They got up and traded forearm strikes. John got Pound on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver! BDE hit a running knee for a visual pin on John, but the ref was pulled to the floor! Everyone got up and hit some punches, and AJ hit a Swanton Bomb onto everyone as they were fighting! He hit a massive chokeslam on BDE for the pin. Messy, but fun.

AJ Francis defeated Jeffrey John, Dark Pledge, Juni Underwood, Bigg Pound, and BDE to become No. 1 contender for the Remix Title at 10:49.

6. “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs vs. “The Macabre” Krule and Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller & Jessicka Havok) for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Again, Dreadknot is formerly known as Madman Fulton. Gia and her whole team all wore black gear. I have not gotten into the Alpha Sig guys so maybe a title change here? They both charged Krule but he grabbed them by their throats. Oakley hit a sliding German Suplex on Dreadknot at 1:30. The heels beat up the frat boys and kept them grounded. Dreadknot tossed Jacobs across the ring and blocked a tag. Krule knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 6:00. Jacobs hit a DDT on Krule but he couldn’t make the tag. Jacobs hit a double stunner and tagged in Oakley at 7:30.

Brent hit a spinebuster and was fired up. KC hit a Wassup top-rope headbutt to the groin. KC hit a superplex on Krule. The heels tossed Oakley onto the ref! They did a team chokeslam move, swinging Oakley and dropping him on his stomach at 10:30. The ref and both babyfaces were down. A board was set up in the corner. However, the kids speared Dreadknot through the board! They hit a team X-Factor on Krule for a nearfall. The lights went out! A masked guy got in the ring. It’s Alan Angels and he looks like he’s in a trance. He has joined the Macabre! The heels slammed Oakley and they both pinned him. New champions! Gia celebrated with the belts on the entrance ramp.

Krule and Dreadknot defeated Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 12:39.

7. Matthew Palmer vs. Rich Swann in an unsanctioned street fight. Palmer grabbed the ring bell hammer. Swann was in the crowd and leapt over the guardrail and attacked Palmer and we’re underway. (As I noted in my notes on intermission, Palmer had been suspended and attacked his former tag partner upon returning.) They fought on the floor and into the crowd. Palmer bodyslammed him onto chairs as they looped this big fieldhouse. They brawled up onto a bar at 5:00; Palmer grabbed a bottle of alcohol and poured it down Swann’s throat. The commentators shouted how disrespectful that was to Swann, who has openly had issues with alcohol. He slammed Rich onto an open chair. They made their way to ringside, and Palmer whipped Swann face-first into the ring post at 8:00.

They got in the ring for the first time! Palmer hit a release suplex for a nearfall. He tied Rich in the Tree of Woe, grabbed Rich’s hand, and repeatedly struck it with the ring bell hammer!!! Swann hit a one-handed Lethal Injection, and he sold the pain in his damaged hand. They rolled back to the floor. Swann superkicked Palmer off a short set of bleachers, with Matthew falling through a board bridge at 13:00. Swann then splashed onto him, and they kept fighting on the floor, and up onto the stage. Palmer hit a piledriver onto the stage at 14:30, and he tossed Rich onto several security guards on the floor. Palmer then leapt off the stage onto everyone and he began punching all the security guards.

In the ring, Swann powerbombed Palmer onto a folded chair, but he missed a frogsplash. Palmer put his hands around Swann’s throat and choked him! Swann had saliva coming out of his mouth. Palmer wouldn’t let Swann’s hand fall to end the match. Palmer leapt off the second-rope and hit a piledriver through a board bridge for the clean pin. A violent match that was also not bloody, no use of disgusting weapons, and no dangerous blows to the head. THAT is how you do a hardcore grudge match!

Matthew Palmer defeated Rich Swann at 18:52.

* Swann got on the mic and challenged Palmer to a Cage of Horrors match. Now… that is likely to get bloody. They brawled some more.

8. Myron Reed vs. Steve Maclin (w/Killer Kelly) for the Revolver Heavyweight Title. Myron got on the mic and said this show is named after him, so he should call the shots, and he challenged Maclin to make this a no-DQ match. (These two have both been heels here, so this makes sense.) Maclin hit a running knee at the bell for a nearfall! The commentators noted that Dark Pledge (the other member of RED) isn’t at ringside with Kelly. They brawled to the floor, and Maclin suplexed him onto a thin mat at ringside at 1:30. In the ring, Reed hit an enzuigiri, then a dive through the ropes onto Maclin on the floor. Maclin leapt off the stage onto Reed at 4:00. They fought back to ringside and into the ring.

Myron tried a springboard move, but Maclin caught him and nailed a uranage through an open chair! Maclin hit a Thesz Press and some punches at 7:30 and he was fired up. He hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Reed put Maclin’s feet on the ropes and hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Reed hit a Stundog Millionaire; he tried his stunner over the ropes but Maclin blocked it. In the ring, Maclin hit a devastating backbreaker over his knee for a believable nearfall at 10:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Maclin hit a Bucklebomb. Reed hit a spin kick to the head. Maclin hit a sit-out powerbomb. This has been really good. Maclin missed a dive move off the top rope, and Reed hit some superkicks and an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 12:30.

Reed got on the ring apron and put on his title belt around his waist. Killer Kelly hopped on the apron and slapped Myron in the face! Maclin hit a second-rope superplex, a rolling Death Valley Driver into the corner, and he tied Myron in the Tree of Woe! However, Kelly got in the ring and hit a low blow uppercut on Maclin! The crowd was shocked. Reed hit Maclin in the face with the title belt, then hit a springboard 450 Splash for the pin. “What was Killer Kelly thinking?” Bork shouted.

Myron Reed defeated Steve Maclin to retain the Revolver Heavyweight Title at 14:31.

* Dark Pledge got in the ring and Bork speculated that he didn’t know about this. Kelly hugged Pledge, but then she hit a low blow knee lift on him. Myron and Kelly then celebrated with his title belt

Final Thoughts: A standout show for Revolver, with two big angles and the use of a lot of TNA talent. I have been admittedly pretty cold on some of their recent shows, such as one that was held on the Ohio-Indiana border with subpar newer talent. But this was pretty top-notch. The two big matches both had great action that ended in big angles. I’ll go with the Loco-Ali-Crist three-way for best match, with a really good main event for second. I never pay much attention to “who is dating whom” but when Killer Kelly announced her pregnancy, she and Reed have been quite public about being together. So, while it has never been acknowledged on past Revolver shows… this turn that brought Kelly and Myron together on-air was actually pretty expected. It was still a really good match though, even though I saw the heel turn coming (especially when the commentators noted that Dark Pledge wasn’t out there for some reason.)

While street fights aren’t my thing, I liked this Palmer-Swann match for third. Too often, two indy guys go out there and have a death match with absolutely zero storyline behind it. No, I need a storyline. These two hate each other, and it showed with the sheer violence of that match. The downsides are few. The Alpha Sig guys have just not improved. Not at all. So, taking the belts off them was the right move. Too bad Moose missed the show, but I loved the angle that aligned Loco, Mustafa and four pretty well-known top-tier Chicago talents. (I had both Koda and Davey Bang on my short list of guys who WWE could have considered for the ID program.) Jaxon-Trey was really good for honorable mention.

In the past, the Revolver champion has picked the stipulation of the match; I thought it got really goofy with some of the stipulations, especially when Lince Dorado held the belt last year. It seems that the “pick your stipulation” has been dropped, as the commentators never mentioned it.