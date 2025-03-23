Bill Mercer dead at age 99

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Legendary pro wrestling broadcaster Bill Mercer died at age 99. Mercer was the play-by-play voice of World Class Championship Wrestling. For more on the story, visit WFAA.com.

Powell’s POV: Mercer had an outstanding mainstream broadcast career and is a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. He covered the John F. Kennedy assassination as a broadcast journalist and famously informed Lee Harvey Oswald that he had been charged with the president’s murder. Mercer also called Dallas Cowboys radio games in the sixties, including the legendary Ice Bowl game against the Green Bay Packers. Mercer was the voice of the Von Erich family’s peak years. I enjoyed his work in WCCW and extend my condolences to his family, friends, and many fans.