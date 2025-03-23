AEW Collision results (3/23): Powell’s review of Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. AR Fox and Top Flight for the AEW Trios Titles, Komander and Hologram vs. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 86)

Taped March 19, 2025 in Omaha, Nebraska at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Simulcast March 23, 2025 on TNT and Max

Collision opened with the entrances for the AEW Trios Title match. Ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced the Death Riders while their challengers were already inside the ring. Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary and narrated highlights of Top Flight and AR Fox winning a trios battle royal by eliminating Claudio Castagnoli on the December 23, 2022 edition of Rampage. Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary…

1. “The Death Riders” Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles: Fox performed a flip over the top rope into a double stomp on Pac, who was down on the apron. Fox performed a cannonball dive onto Yuta. Castagnoli hit Fox with a big boot and then threw him back inside the ring.

Fox was isolated by the champions until he made a hot tag to Darius, who hit a Flatliner on Yuta and went for the pin, but Castgnoli broke it up. Yuta raked the eyes of Darius while the referee was tied up with Pac. Yuta performed a Samoan Drop on Darius and then covered him for a two count heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Schiavone announced “AEW Spring Breakthru” for April 16 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Schiavone said AEW will be celebrating Dynamite becoming the longest running primetime pro wrestling show in Turner Sports history.

The Death Riders isolated Darius while a chant broke out for Fox. Darius dropkicked Castagnoli and then tagged in Dante moments later. Fox tagged in and then Dante performed a jump from the middle rope to the top rope and then performed a flip dive that overshot two opponents on the floor.

Fox got Yuta inside the ring and got a two count. Fox went up top, but Castagnoli grabbed his legs until the Martins stopped him. Yuta crotched Fox on the ropes and then Pac hit the Martins with simultaneous low blows. The champions surrounded Fox in the ring while the fans chanted Fox’s name. The Death Riders hit him with repeated elbows in the corner. Pac hit an tombstone piledriver on Fox, and then Castagnoli launched Yuta from the top into a splash, which resulted in Yuta getting the three count.

“The Death Riders” Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defeated AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in roughly 12:00 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

After the Death Riders made their exit, “The Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked the Martins and used necklaces to choke them out until several referees ran out…

Powell’s POV: A solid match without a lot of suspense regarding the outcome. The match was fine, but it was an uneventful return to the ring for Castagnoli and Pac for the first time since Adam Copeland sidelined their characters with Conchairtos.

Highlights aired of Daniel Garcia fighting Adam Cole to a 20-minute draw on Saturday’s show…

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Adam Cole, who was accompanied by Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Cole said he had Daniel Garcia beat and the only thing that saved Garcia was the time limit. Cole said there won’t be outside interference or a time limit the next time they meet for the TNT Championship.

O’Reilly made a pitch for a rematch of his own by talking about his and Strong’s feud with “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Strong said they wouldn’t be fooled by FTR again… [C]

Backstage, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada was interviewed by Lexi Nair. Okada spoke about his recent wins over Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Okada said he put those dogs down. Nair asked what that meant. Okada said he put those bitches to sleep…

Bandido made his entrance while his opponent was already in the ring…

2. Bandido vs. Johnny TV. TV threw his jacket at Bandido, who then went after him to start the match. Bandido pressed TV over his head and slammed him to the mat heading into a PIP break. [C] Bandido powered up TV over his shoulders and hit him with a GTS style move. Bandido hit the 21 Plex and scored the clean pin.

Bandido defeated Johnny TV in roughly 7:00.

After the match, Bandido took the mic and yelled awkwardly for Chris Jericho come out and bring his brother Gravity’s mask. Jericho came out carrying the mask and was accompanied by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Once in the ring, Jericho told Bandido he wanted him to remember the humiliation he felt when he took the mask from his brother.

Jericho said the only thing worse than taking someone’s mask is putting it on. Jericho put the mask on his head and was booed. Jericho asked Bandido if he was going to stand there and cry like his mother. Bandido punched Jericho. Bandido ducked a shot from Big Bill and then put Keith down. Bill went for a chokeslam, but Bandido slipped away, hopped over Keith, jumped out of the ring, and snatched the mask back from Jericho…

Powell’s POV: The match was a fine showcase win for Bandido. The post match angle was a little hokey with Bandido making the Learning Tree trio look like the Keystone Kops.

A Megan Bayne video promo aired. She spoke about how others have fight for titles, fame, and glory. She said none of them possess true power. She said the champions don’t understand what it’s like to be chosen by the heavens. Bayne referred to herself as the Megasus and said it’s her kingdom now…

Toni Storm delivered a promo on the backstage interview set while Luther stood behind her. Storm asked who died and made Bayne god. She said Hercules doesn’t have her thighs. She said she saw her reflection and made love until the sun came up. Storm said she will cut off the head of the Megasus, hold it up for the world to see, and say “By God, I’m good”…

Harley Cameron made her entrance while her opponents was already in the ring…

3. Harley Cameron vs. Aminah Belmont. Cameron dominated the match and hit “Her Finishing Move” for the win…

Harley Cameron defeated Aminah Beblmont in roughly 1:30.

Schiavone said Cameron would stick around and do commentary for the main event…

Don Callis was interviewed by Lexi Nair on the backstage interview set. Callis said that when you have the future of pro wrestling in Kyle Fletcher, you have the luxury of putting nights like AEW Revolution in the rearview mirror. Callis said what he and Fletcher have planned would dwarf anything that Nair’s little brain could fathom. Callis said everyone wants to see Fletcher. Callis gave a big introduction.

Kyle Fletcher joined the interview after a big introduction from Callis. Fletcher said he is still destined to be the greatest of all-time. Fletcher said he will be at Dynamite on Wednesday to make it very clear what is next for him and the full Callis Family. Fletcher and Callis hugged… [C]

4. Hologram and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos. Harley Cameron sat in on commentary and claimed she had no idea who is under the Harleygram mask.

Schiavone announced the following matches for Wednesday’s Dynamite: Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher, Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian, and Schiavone conducts a sit-down interview with “Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

A few minutes into the match, Cameron said she had to go backstage to call a friend. Dralistico used a head-scissors to pull Komander off the apron, and then Mortos performed a corkscrew dive onto Hologram at ringside. [C]

Harleygram joined Abrahantes in the babyface corner. Dralistico hit a Destroyer on Komander, but Hologram broke up the pin that followed. Hologram sent Dralistico to ringside. Dralistico grabbed Abrahantes and held him like a human shield, but then he inexplicably released him when Hologram dove at them, which resulted in Hologram taking out Dralistico with the dive.

Harleygram flirted with Mortos until Dralistico stepped in. Komander did his rope walk into a dive onto both heels. Komander sent Dralistico back to the ring. Hologram performed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Dralistico, and then Komander walked the ropes and performed a moonsault onto Dralistico before pinning him.

Hologram and Komander beat Dralistico and The Beast Mortos in roughly 12:00.

After the match, Hologram and Komander celebrated with Abrahantes and Harleygram while Schiavone ran through the Dynamite lineup again…

Powell’s POV: So Harleygram is actually Chad Gable, right? I knew it! Anyway, the main event had good action that inspired a lot of fans at ringside to stand up. Even so, it felt fairly trivial for a television main event with nothing at stake. As was the case with the Saturday Slam Dunk show, this was a easy to watch hour of television, yet it’s hard to imagine either show hooking any new viewers who struck around after the NCAA basketball game. Will Pruett’s AEW Collision audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).