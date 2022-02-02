AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Gino Hernandez, Charles Cutler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show is headlined by CM Punk vs. MJF. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Chicago, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending tonight’s show or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 48 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) is 68.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) is 38.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) is 34.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) is 28.

-The late Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986 at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.

-The late Charles Cutler (Charles Olsen) was born on February 2, 1884. He died at age 68 on December 25, 1952.