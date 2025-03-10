WWE Raw results (3/10): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match, New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado match, Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,659)

New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Streamed live March 10, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole introduced the show while a shot aired of the New York City skyline and the exterior of MSG. Cole said the show was sold out with over 19,000 in attendance. Arrival shots aired of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, new Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky along with Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk…

Jey Uso made his entrance from the concourse with “yeet” chanting fans. Jey greeted the broadcast team of Cole and Pat McAfee, who was standing on the broadcast table. Andrew Schulz was shown in the front row while Cole plugged his latest Netflix comedy special. Grayson Waller made his entrance with Austin Theory and was introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome…

1. Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller (w/Austin Theory). Cole said it was the second ever singles match between the two wrestlers. There was a loud “Let’s Go, Uso” chant during the opening minute. Waller was in offensive control heading into an early commercial break. [C]

Waller jumped from the middle rope and dropped an elbow on Jey for a near fall coming out of the break. Jey battled back and superkicked Waller who fell to ringside. Jey went for a suicide dive, but Waller clotheslined him over the middle rope. Waller did his dive from the floor into a rolling Flatliner for a two count. Jey superkicked Waller. Theory climbed onto the ring apron and was superkicked by Jey, who then speared and pinned Waller.

Jey Uso beat Grayson Waller in 9:10.

After the match, Jey was attacked by Waller and Theory. Jey sent Waller to ringside and then speared Theory. Jey followed up with an Uso Splash. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared in the ring behind Jey and put him in a sleeper hold until he faded. Gunther put a foot on Jey and posed for the crowd before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A pretty standard match with Jey getting the expected win before Gunther got the better of him again afterward. Jey was really over with the MSG crowd and not just during his entrance.

A video package recapped the CM Punk and Seth Rollins storyline that stared when Punk returned to WWE… Rollins was shown in his dressing room, and then Punk was shown warming up in the New York Knicks’ locker room while Cole hyped the cage match for later in the show… [C]