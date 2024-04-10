WWE Speed – JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. Warning: The result of the match is listed below in the POV portion.

Powell’s POV: Ricochet beat Dragon Lee in the first tournament match, and apparently Bronson Reed beat Cedric Alexander in another first round match. McDonagh defeated Axiom and will now face Ricochet in the semifinals of the tournament. Next week’s show features Johnny Gargano vs. Angel with the winner facing Reed in the other semifinal match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on Twitter.