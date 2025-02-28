WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green in action

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.