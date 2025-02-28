What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

February 28, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green in action

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

