WWE Raw results (2/24): Powell’s live review of Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,657)

Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Streamed live February 24, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a the host venue’s exterior of the building was shown. Once the cut to a shot inside the building, Cole listed the attendance as 12,259.

Backstage shots aired of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, and their challengers Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was shown and he stopped and looked at Alpha Academy. Shots aired of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, and then of Lyra Valkyria.

Cole mentioned The Rock’s appearance on Smackdown and then a shot aired of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cole questioned whether Cody would sell out by selling his soul to The Final Boss. Cole said viewers might find out. Pat McAfee joined Cole on commentary…

Logan Paul made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Once in the ring, Cole told the crowd that he’s also from Ohio. “I’m just like y’all, just way better,” Paul said. He recalled seeing how dreary the city looked from his plane window. He said he thought about asking the pilot to turn around, but he decided to perform for the peasants.

Paul recalled beating Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Paul said he will defeat “three doorknobs and John Cena.” Paul said he will win and go on to become the face of the company.

CM Punk’s entrance music interrupted Paul. Punk walked out wearing a Chicago Teacher’s Union t-shirt. Cole said Punk had a busy day because he locked McAfee in a porta potty. Punk held up the mic once he entered the ring while the crowd serenaded him with “CM Punk” chants.

Paul asked the crowd what their problem with him is, then asked Punk what his problem is. Punk told Paul that he doesn’t have a problem. Punk said he doesn’t know Paul well enough personally to have a problem with him. Punk said it’s business because of the Elimination Chamber.

Punk said what he’s seen of Paul is that he’s a dime a dozen loudmouth kid who does things for a reaction. Punk said Paul thinks that makes him a generational talent, but the people deserve better.

Paul said Punk’s return was one of the biggest and greatest returns in WWE history, but he cracked under pressure and tore his tricep. Paul said Punk is familiar to people like Steve Austin and John Cena. Paul said it’s only a matter of time before the fans are chanting his name. Another “CM Punk” chant broke out.

Punk said there’s a lot that Paul got wrong, but he was right about the names he mentioned. Punk said he, Austin, and Cena are legends who have made history. Punk said Paul is barely a flash in the pan and he won’t be around long enough for the fans to remember who he is.

Punk told Paul that he will eliminate Paul from the Chamber match as a receipt for Paul eliminating him from the Royal Rumble. Punk said he will go on to beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Punk said he doesn’t care if Cody thinks he has to sell his soul to beat him. Punk said that in this business, he is satan himself, whereas Paul is a nobody.

Punk and Paul went face-to-face while another CM Punk chant broke out. Paul slapped Punk across the face and then rolled out of the ring. Paul laughed at Punk from ringside. “Oopsie, my bad,” Paul said while adding that he doesn’t know what came over him.

Punk told Paul to run while he can because he will be locked in a cage with him on Saturday. Punk said Paul will know why the fans chant his name. Punk stuck his tongue out to show that he was bleeding from the slap…

Powell’s POV: How could anyone not want to see Punk slap the piss out of the Logan Paul character? They have done a really nice job of making their interactions in the Elimination Chamber match feel like a big deal.

The broadcast team recapped Penta’s win over Pete Dunne, and the drama with Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser that occurred after the match. Cole said this led to the Triple Threat match…

Ludwig Kaiser made his entrance for the Triple Threat match heading into the first commercial break… [C]

A video package aired on WrestleMania 42 being held April 11-12 in New Orleans at the Superdome…

Cole hyped The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment for the Elimination Chamber…

Cole thanked Poppy for supplying the theme song of “No Way Out” for the Elimination Chamber…

The of Pete Dunne’s entrance was shown, and then Penta’s full entrance aired…

1. Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat. Penta hit an early Backstabber on Kaiser, who rolled to the floor. Penta set up for a dive, but walked away to avoid it. Dunne hit Kaiser with a flying knee strike from the apron. Penta took out Dunne with a dive.

Kaiser hit Dunne with a basement dropkick that slammed Dunne’s arm against the ring steps. Kaiser returned to the ring, but Penta sent him back to ringside and then hit both opponents with a crossbody block from the top rope. [C]

Penta worked over both opponents with chops coming out of the break. Penta slammed the faces of both opponents on the mat and then played to the crowd. Moments later, Penta pulled Dunne from the ropes with a huracanrana that launched him into Kaiser.

Penta hit Dunne with a flip dive. Penta returned to the ring and hit another flip dive on Kaiser on the opposite side of the ring. Penta hoisted up Kaiser and hit a Death Valley Driver and had him pinned, but Dunne returned to break it up.

Penta got the better of Dunne, but then Kaiser grabbed the top of Penta’s mask. Dunne ran into Penta, which knocked Kaiser to the floor. Dunne hit Penta with The Bitter End and covered him, but Kaiser returned to the ring to break up the pin.

Kaiser set up for a move on Dunne, who grabbed his fingers and snapped them. Penta launched off the back of Kaiser and hit a Destroyer on Dunne. Penta performed The Sacrifice on Dunne. Kaiser tossed Penta to ringside and then DDT’d and pinned Dunne…

Ludwig Kaiser defeated Pete Dunne and Penta in a Triple Threat in 9:15.

Powell’s POV: A total showcase for Penta until Kaiser stole the pin. It looks like they will circle back to Penta facing Kaiser again.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside. Cole said the time is now for John Cena, as the Elimination Chamber match is his last chance to earn an opportunity to headline WrestleMania. A Cena video package aired…

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Jackie Redmond on a staircase in the second level of arena. Ripley spoke about defending her title against Iyo Sky on next week’s Raw. Ripley said it’s been nearly five years since she has faced Sky. Ripley said she has become the most dominant woman in WWE since they last met. Ripley spoke of beating top names and said she will have to add Sky’s name to that list.

Iyo Sky showed up and stood next to Redmond. Sky said she would beat Ripley again and go to WrestleMania as the Women’s World Champion…

The broadcast team set up footage of Road Dogg’s appearance on Sunday’s WWE LFG…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance while footage was shown of the duo taking out Rey Mysterio… [C]

Kingston and Woods were in the ring with a microphone. “They are still talking,” Cole said. Kingston said the fans should be thanking them for coming. “Y’all should thank God that we’re here,” Kingston said. The LWO music hit and then Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde ran to the ring…

2. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Del Toro and Wilde hit a couple of flashy moves early in the match. Del Toro pulled Woods from the ropes with a huracanrana. Kingston made a blind tag and then held the top rope down, causing Del Toro to fall over it and tumble to ringside. Cole quoted Woods as saying that unicorns are stupid. Funny. Del Toro eventually fought free and made a hot tag.

Wilde and Del Toro hit stereo dives onto Kingston and Woods at ringside. Back in the ring, Del Toro put Kingston on shoulders while Wilde went to the ropes. Woods distracted the referee while Kingston raked the eyes of Del Toro. Kingston shoved Del Toro into the corner to knock Wilde off the ropes. The New Day duo hit a combo move and got the pin.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in 5:25.

After the match, Kingston and Woods worked over Del Toro. Dragon Lee made his entrance and got the better of Woods until Kingston distracted him. Kingston and Woods hit a double powerbomb on Lee…

Powell’s POV: It’s crazy how much younger Del Toro looks without facial hair. Anyway, the match was fine. Kingston and Woods had decent heat, but not at the level they’ve had in other cities. I wonder if the crowd got it out of their system during the Kingston and Woods promo that played out during the commercial break.

Backstage, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio bickered while Carlito tried unsuccessfully to play peacemaker. Balor once again shot down the idea of adding a new member to Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez showed up. Morgan said that she and Rodriguez will bring gold to the faction. Morgan said it doesn’t matter who is champion as long as it’s a member of Judgment Day.

Balor said of course, then complained about Morgan and Rodriguez bringing trouble to their doorstep by “the stunt” they pulled with Jade Cargill. Morgan said they weren’t involved. Morgan suggested the men working on getting on the same page while she and Rodriguez focus on their tag team title match…

Cole and McAfee spoke at ringside and set up a video on WWE talent at the Topps Rip Night event. The Miz pulled an autographed Rock card…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was shown walking backstage. Cole noted that Gunther was dressed in a suit earlier, but he was dressed in his ring gear while walking backstage… [C]

[Hour Two] Cole hyped Cody Rhodes appearing at the WWE World fan fest event during WrestleMania week. Cole said WrestleMania is just 54 days away…

McAfee pointed out members of the Cincinnati Bearcats football team, as well as former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones. Cole said Pacman will be at WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised they didn’t mention that Jones is a former TNA Tag Team Champion. For those unaware, he held the titles with Ron “R-Truth” Killings in 2007 even though his NFL team wouldn’t let him get physically involved.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther stood in the ring with his title belt and delivered a promo. Gunther said he was initially down on the idea of facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania, but he’s warming up to the idea of embarrassing the clown on the biggest stage of them call.

Gunther said he took the WrestleMania spirit to Adam Pearce and offered to wrestle. Gunther said he opened the gate for the chance of a lifetime to his handpicked opponent – Akira Tozawa. The fans groaned before Tozawa’s entrance music played and he came out with Otis and Maxxine Dupri.

Once Tozawa entered the ring, Gunther said told him he handpicked him because he saw him doing a weird TikTok dance when he arrived. Gunther said it bothered him. He said they have things in common in that they moved to the United States and got in the best shape of their life to prove they belong.

Gunther took issue with Tozawa pleasing the fans and said he’s making the wrong choices just like Jey Uso. Gunther recalled Pat McAfee saying one night only and anytihng can happen. Gunther told Tozawa he could earn his respect. Gunther shoved Tozawa twice. Tozawa fired back to start the match…

3. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa (w/Otis, Maxxine Dupri) in a non-title match. Tozawa ran the ropes and was put down with a big boot. Gunther chopped Tozawa. Moments later, Gunther dropkicked Tozawa and then set up for a powerbomb, but Tozawa countered into a sunset flip for a two count.

Tozawa went up to and dove at Gunther, who caught him and put him in a Boston Crab. Tozawa reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Gunther let Tozawa chop him twice and then dropped him with a chop of his own. Gunther powerbombed Tozawa and had him pinned, but he pulled him up. Gunther put Tozawa in a sleeper hold until the referee called for the bell.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Akira Tozawa in 2:50 in a non-title match.

After the match, Gunther went after Tozawa, but Otis entered the ring for the save. Gunther shoved Otis twice. Otis ripped his t-shirt off. Gunther fled the ring. When Otis checked on Tozawa, Gunther returned and put him in a sleeper hold.

Jey Uso’s entrance theme played and he came out from the stage. Gunther left the ring as Jey entered the ring. Jey checked on Tozawa and then held open the ropes and motioned for Gunther to return. Gunther smirked at Jey as he continued to back his way toward the stage…

Powell’s POV: The Gunther and Tozawa match enjoyable. They had a few hope spots for Tozawa, which got the live crowd invested. They avoided doing the through the crowd entrance for Jey for the second straight week.

Cole and McAfee stood behind the broadcast table and pumped their arms with the fans for Jey Uso. Cole hyped the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show for Friday at 5:30CT/6:30ET. McAfee plugged Cole’s appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast and then footage aired of Cole speaking highly of working with McAfee.

Back at the desk, McAfee said he’s a wrestling fan who is living a dream. McAfee said Cole is the man and he’s finally getting the recognition that he deserves. McAFee did his his telestrator bit on Cole during his appearance on Paul’s podcast…

Dakota Kai received encouragement from Iyo Sky in the backstage area, and then they cut to a shot of Lyra Valkyria while Cole hyped the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match as coming up…

An LFG video aired… The tail end of Dakota Kai’s entrance was shown and then footage aired of her win over Ivy Nile to earn the title shot. Lyra Valkyria made her entrance…

4. Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria caught Kai through the ropes with a kick and then set her up for a move on the apron. Kai slipped away and tripped Valkyria on the apron. Valkyria dropped to the floor. Kai hit a cannonball dive on Valkyria. When Kai stood up, she tripped over a camera cable. “Way to go, Stu,” Cole said in a friendly taunt of the cameraman (even thought it wasn’t the cameraman’s fault). [C]

Valkyria performed a superplex coming out of the break. Valkyria held the back of her head and pounded the mat twice. Later, Valkyria jumped from the middle rope and was superkicked by Kai, who followed up with a big boot in the corner. Kai performed a Destroyer into a backbreaker for a near fall. Valkyria came back and hit the Night Wing for the win…

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in 7:35 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Valkyria hugged Kai, who rolled out of the ring and headed to the back while Valkyria played to the crowd. Once Kai got to the stage, Ivy Nile ran out and sent Kai into the barricade.

Nile ran to the ring and attacked Valkyria from behind. Nile slammed Valkyria and then picked up her title belt. Nile held up the belt and then dropped it next to Valkyria…

Powell’s POV: A quality match. The crowd was quiet when it started, but they were attentive throughout and got louder as the match went on. By the way, the cameraman had his cable wrapped up near the barricade. Kai just happened to hook her foot on the cable when she tripped heading into the break.

Cole hyped WWE Evolve for March 5 on Tubi…

A video package aired on the latest Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn feud…

Jackie Redmond conducted a sit-down interview with Sami Zayn that was listed as being filmed “earlier today.” Redmond said something else happened this week and asked Zayn if he would be willing to share what happened.

Zayn said he went to Kevin Owens’ house. Zayn said Owens wasn’t home, but his mother was visiting. Zayn said he had a nice conversation with Owens’ mother. Zayn said he couldn’t look at himself in the mirror when he got home because he didn’t know what his intensions were when he went to Owens’ house.

Zayn said that he and Owens have never involved family when they’ve feuded in the past. Zayn said he doesn’t recognize himself or Owens. Zayn said he doesn’t know what he’s capable of, nor does he know what Owens is capable of.

Zayn mentioned that his neck isn’t 100 percent yet. Zayn said people should be concerned about what he’s doing to do to Owens. Zayn said it will be a war and it will be insane. He said this will be worse than everything they’ve done to each other over the years. Zayn said he hopes Owens is ready because it’s going to be a bad time for both of them…

Shots aired of Dominik Mysterio walking with Finn Balor and Carlito, and then of Bron Breakker walking backstage while Cole hyped their match for after the break… [C]

A Bianca Belair and Naomi video promo aired with the duo talking about their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Cole said that match will be the Raw main event…

Dominik Mysterio was in the ring coming out of the break. Bron Breakker made his entrance…

5. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio (w/Finn Balor, Carlito) in a non-title match. The bell rang and then Dom got in Breakker’s face and flexed his biceps until Breakker pushed him over.

Breakker ran the ropes and clotheslined Dom moments later. Balor and Carlito pulled Dom to ringside. Breakker went to ringside and chased Dom back in the ring. Dom caught Breakker with kicks, but Breakker came right back with a backdrop.

Balor distracted the referee while Carlito tripped Breakker, who then went to ringside and grabbed Carlito. Dom hit Breakker with a suicide dive. Dom got Breakker back inside the ring and went on the offensive for a moment.

Carlito caused a distraction that allowed Dom to get Brreakker down before he hit him with a 619. Dom went up top for a frog splash, but Breakker cut him off on the ropes and ended up giving him a Frankensteiner. Breakker set up for a spear, but Balor and Carlito pulled him to the floor and attacked him while the referee called for the bell.

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker beat Dominik Mysterio in 3:25 in a non-title match.

After the match, the Judgment Day trio put the boots to Breakker. Balor went to ringside to grab a chair. Breakker backdropped Dom over the top rope and then speared Carlito. Breakker dropped down on all fours and went face-to-face with Balor, who pulled the chair out of the ring while backing down to ringside. Balor looked up at Breakker and smiled…

Powell’s POV: Dom never has any trouble getting his heat back, so why not give Breakker a clean win and then do the same post match beatdown angle to set up Breakker vs. Balor?

A video package recapped The Rock’s appearance on Friday’s Smackdown…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage while Cole wondered if Rock made him an answer that he can’t refuse. Cole said Cody would appear after the break… [C]

Ivy Nile was shown walking backstage while Julius Creed and Brutus Creed praised them. Cathy Kelley entered the picture and asked if Nile was trying to angle her way back into the title picture. Nile said of course and recalled the goal of winning gold while Chad Gable is away.

Nile said the Creed Brothers would get a tag title shot next week. World Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar attacked the Creeds. Adam Pearce and the producers arrived in record time to try to pull the two teams apart…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. There was a cute moment when he surprised a special fan who had her back turned. Her smile when she saw him was awesome. Cody also stopped to pose for a selfie with a young fan at ringside.

Cody stood in the ring and said he’s pretty certain that he knows what he and the Cincy fans are supposed to talk about. Cody asked what it means to ask for a man’s soul. Cody said it’s rather abstract phrasing, but having grown up in the business, he can read between the lines and understand the offer that The Final Boss made him.

[Hour Three] Cody said it’s “Good Guy 101” to make sure he doesn’t lie to the fans. Cody said he hasn’t lied to the fans and he’s not going to start now. Cody said the decision he has to make at Elimination Chamber doesn’t affect just him alone. Cody said he had his lovely wife Brandi, his daughter Liberty, his sister and her family, Little Brody (Lee), the Nightmare Factory and all of his students, two nephews who are breaking into the game who have the last name Rhodes, his mother, and the memory of a father.

Cody said his father worked into his sixties on the independent scene to make ends meet and he doesn’t want that to be his future. Cody said everything that he would scratch, fight, and claw for would be his, only he wouldn’t have to scratch, fight, and claw.

Seth Rollins’ entrance theme interrupted Cody and he made his way to the ring wearing a wild maroon outfit. Once in teh ring, Rollins said it was the first time in nearly a year that they have been in the ring together. He said the last time was WrestleMania 40.

Rollins said he would love to welcome him back to his show and congratulate him on the great year as WWE Champion. He said he would like to shake Cody’s hand and tell him that he will win the Elimination Chamber match and can’t wait to face him at WrestleMania. Rollins said that’s not why he was out there.

Rollins asked Cody what he was thinking. Rollins recalled teaming against The Bloodline and The Rock last year at WrestleMania. Rollins said the fact that Cody didn’t slap Rock’s face is a slap in his own face. Rollins told Cody not to make him regret everything he sacrificed to help Cody win the WWE Championship. Rollins asked why Cody would do it for bit parts in Rock’s movies and some Instagram followers. Rollins asked if the title is too much of a burden for him and then said it’s not for him.

Cody said he wished the conversation was going differently. Cody said his first chance to speak with Rollins would be laced with gratitude, but Rollins sounded judgmental. Cody said he thinks the reason Rock didn’t make the same offer to Rollins is because Rollins’ soul may already be compromised. Cody recalled Rollins taking him out with a Sledgehammer, and then turning on The Shield and hooking up with The Authority. Cody said he knows who Rollins is, just as Rollins knows who he is.

Cody said Rollins helped him achieve his biggest dream and said he did it on one leg and was the MVP of WrestleMania 40. A small “MVP” chant broke out. Rollins said he wasn’t there to judge Cody. He said maybe in some way, he was there to protect Cody from making the mistake that he made all those years ago. Rollins said he’s been instilled with hate lately and sometimes it’s pointed in the right direction at guys like Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins said he doesn’t want to hate Cody.

Rollins said he wants to win the Elimination Chamber and then face the man who beat him at WrestleMania 38 and the Cody who took him to the limit at Hell in a Cell with one arm. Rollins said he wants to face the man who helped win the title at last year’s WrestleMania. Rollins said he’s not coming for Cody’s soul, but he is coming for his title…

Powell’s POV: Rollins was the right guy to confront Cody given his history with The Authority, but it felt forced that he would interrupt him and jump to conclusions rather than let Cody speak his piece. The crowd was quiet when Rollins initially asked Cody what he was thinking, presumably because the fans don’t actually believe that Cody will agree to Rock’s offer.

Cole hyped the Elimination Chamber and then a preview aired of a sit-down interview with Logan Paul that will be shown on the countdown show…

A video package recapped the story of Jade Cargill being taken out by a mystery attacker three months ago. The video package set up the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez started to make their entrance for the main event… [C]

Jey Uso checked on Akira Tozawa in the trainer’s room and praised him before exiting. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller confronted Jey and insulted him. Jey’s initial responses were hand gestures that cued the crowd to say “yeet”. Jey finally spoke about everyone doubting him and then worked up to a “yeet” finishing line. Theory did the yeet hand gesture, which upset Waller. Jey superkicked Waller…

Cole hype the following matches for next week’s Raw in Buffalo: Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, and “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the World Tag Team Titles…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi made their entrances for the main event…

6. Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Belair and Naomi jumped the challengers before the opening bell and then worked them over at ringside. Belair and Naomi tossed Rodriguez into the timekeepers’ area. Morgan was rolled back inside the ring. The referee checked on Morgan and then called for the bell to start the match. Rodriguez returned to ringside and tripped Belair while the referee was distracted. Rodriguez ran Belair into the barricade. [C]

Belair hit a 450 splash on Rodriguez for a near fall. A short time later, the challengers hit the cool looking assisted Codebreaker on Belair. Morgan made the cover and only got a two count. Morgan went for Oblivion, but Belair stuffed it and Naomi tagged in. The champions set up for a double KOD.

Dominik Mysterio showed up and distracted the referee, which led to Rodriguez breaking up the finishing move. Morgan hit Oblivion on Naomi and had her beat, but Belair broke up the pin. Rodriguez hit Belair with a big boot, but she bounced off the ropes and speared Rodriguez.

A short time later, the champions hit a Double KDO on Morgan. Naomi had her pinned, but Dom put Morgan’s foot over the bottom rope.

Naomi returned to the ring and stuffed Morgan’s Oblivion attempt. Morgan rolled Naomi into a pin for a two count. Naomi hit the Rearview on Morgan and then kicked Dom. The referee was caught up with Dom when Rodriguez stopped Naomi from hitting a split-legged moonsault. Rodriguez pulled Naomi’s head onto the top of the ring post. Morgan covered Naomi and pinned her.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi in roughly 12:00 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Morgan, Rodriguez, and Dom celebrated the title change while Cole recapped highlights of the finish. Pyro shot off on the stage while the celebration continued and the executive producer credits were shown..

Powell’s POV: A fun main event. They went heavy on the near falls, but they were suspenseful and the wrestlers didn’t kick out of finishing moves repeatedly. I hope we see more of this type of action from the women’s tag team division. Obviously, this frees up Belair and Naomi heading into the Elimination Chamber match, so I’m curious to see how the payoff this Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline.

Overall, a solid go-home show for the Elimination Chamber. The Rock’s return and the angle with Cody are really overshadowing the two Chamber matches. For whatever it’s worth, at roughly two hours and 40 minutes, the show ran longer than it has since Raw moved to Netflix. I will be back later tonight with my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading the show below.