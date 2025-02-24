What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for The Rock’s return

February 24, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.736 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.422 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.43 rating. Nice increases for The Rock’s appearance, especially on short notice. One year earlier, the February 23, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.272 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.