WWE Smackdown rating for The Rock’s return

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.736 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.422 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.43 rating. Nice increases for The Rock’s appearance, especially on short notice. One year earlier, the February 23, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.272 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.