WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Raw’s Elimination Chamber participants appear

-Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

-Rhea Ripley “has a message for Iyo Sky”

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center and will be the brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. Next week’s Raw in Buffalo will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).