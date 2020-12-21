What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on FS1 viewership for the WWE TLC go-home show

December 21, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.030 million viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.206 million final viewership total on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered 881,000 and 888,000 viewers for its previous airings on FS1, so this is a nice increase for Smackdown on the cable network. There was no overnight rating this week due to the show being on FS1 rather than Fox.

