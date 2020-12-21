Kevin Greene dead at age 58, NFL Hall of Famer and WCW celebrity wrestler

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene died on Monday at age 58. The cause of death has not been disclosed, according to NFL.com.

Powell’s POV: Greene wrestled for WCW during the Nitro era. He teamed with Ric Flair and Roddy Piper to face Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Syxx (Sean Waltman) in 1997, and he also teamed with Bill Goldberg. Greene played linebacker for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers, and 49ers during his NFL career. He also served as a position coach for the Packers and Jets. My condolences to his friends and family. Thanks to Dot Net reader Felix Yelin for passing along the news.