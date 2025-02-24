TNA Impact preview: NXT Champion Oba Femi teaming with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers

-Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

-Tessa Blanchard must wrestle or be fired

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on February 21 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My written and audio reviews of last night’s live show are already available.