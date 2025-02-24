WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.
-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship
-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green in action
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
