TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match
-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Joe Hendry speaks
-“First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
-Rhino vs. Matt Cardona
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET.
