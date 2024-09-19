TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. JDC in a Texas Death Match

-“Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Joe Hendry speaks

-“First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Rhino vs. Matt Cardona

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).