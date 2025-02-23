WWE on A&E programming lineup, plus a WWE LFG season premiere replay

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will focus on Mr. T entering the ring and feuding with Roddy Piper. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias hosts the show with a panel that includes Kevin Owens, Natalya, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and JBL.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 10:32CT/11:32ET. The 32-minute show focuses on “Royal Rumble: ’80s and ’90s”.

Powell’s POV: The first week of LFG was solid with a few different wrinkles on the WWE reality show contest approach. If you missed the LFG premiere, A&E is replaying it as 5:30CT/6:30ET as the lead-in for episode two.