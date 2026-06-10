AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Deonna Purrazzo, Cueball Carmichael

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite “The Summer Blockbuster” will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The show features Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes

-I gave last week’s Dynamite a B grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a D+ grade because I felt it was disappointing and uneventful.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cueball Carmichael (Chris Jackson) is 66.

-Deonna Purrazzo is 32.