WWE Smackdown results (2/14): Powell’s live review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Elimination Chamber qualifying matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,329)

Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Aired live February 14, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Wade Barrett welcomed viewers to the show while a shot aired of the host city. Arrival shots featured Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu with Tama Tonga…

Barrett was joined at the broadcast table by Vic Joseph, who was filling in for Joe Tessitore as the play-by-play voice… A video package recapped last week’s segments involving Fatu, Tonga, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso…