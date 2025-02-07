HollyHood Hayley J on being a free agent, future goals, going to NXT before joining the WWE main roster

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with HollyHood Hayley J

Host: JP John Poz

Patreon: Patreon.com/tmptempire

Podcast: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Apple Podcasts

On being a free agent: “I’m not officially contracted anywhere. But I would definitely say that’s by choice [laughs]. But yeah, not officially contracted anywhere just yet. I’m going there as long as they want me there, and they seem like they like them some Haley J. So as long as they’ll bring me back, I’m gonna keep going. Then OVW, I actually probably won’t be out here for too much longer. We’ll see. There’s a little spoiler alert. It’s my time to fly from the nest, baby. I think I’ve done everything that I can here. There’s always something to learn, but I think if you stay in one place for too long, you can get burnt out, and you need to continue to go and learn a new hold, as they say. So that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Future goals in wrestling: “Yeah, I always say I’m [meant] to be a TV star, so I’m not really looking to put in all my time on the indies. I want to go to major TV companies and work TV style wrestling. So yeah, the ultimate goal is to go to WWE. It always has been since day one. That’s where I’m gonna make the most money, that’s how I’m gonna be able to support my family. So that’s where I want to go. But as far as leaving OVW, I just need different training. I’m gonna go over to Reality of Wrestling, Booker T’s school, and learn a different hold, get a different type of training. Because I’ve been here almost four years now at OVW. It’s time to go somewhere else and learn from someone else who has also made it to the dance and has done great and is still there.”

Going to NXT before joining the WWE main roster: “Perfect. Let me show you what I can do. Then I will go work my way right up to the top. I would tell them, ‘Guess what, Triple H? I only know how to play one position, and that’s top dog. So it doesn’t matter where you put me. Put me in NXT, put me on Raw, put me on SmackDown, put me in New Japan, I’m gonna figure it out, and I’m gonna make my way to the top.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, NWA, Billy Corgan, OVW, Netflix, Wrestlers, Al Snow, feuding with her mom, WOW, AEW, regrets, and more.