WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

February 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble received an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished an extremely close second with the same 38 percent of the vote. While both grades finished with the same percentage, the A grades topped the B grades by just four votes.

-51 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship. The men’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 39 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the Rumble show B+ grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members. It’s tough to compare the ladder match and the Rumble match, so I get why both received a high number of votes.

The 2024 Rumble received a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll, and A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. The 2023 Rumble produced an A grade from 47 percent of the voters, and B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the 2024 Rumble a B- grade, and Jake Barnett gave it a C+ grade. I gave the 2023 Rumble a B+ grade, while Jake gave it an A- grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.

