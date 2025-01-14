What's happening...

NXT TV preview: NXT Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

January 14, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

