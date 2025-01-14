NXT TV preview: NXT Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).