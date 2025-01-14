Limitless Wrestling “Morgan Hill Meltdown” results (1/12): Vetter’s review of the Dezmond Cole vs. Matt Cardona for the Limitless Title, Anthony Greene vs. John Walters, Mark Sterling vs. Milo Mirra

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Limitless Wrestling “Morgan Hill Meltdown”

January 12, 2025 in Herman, Maine at 82 Morgan Hill Lane

This show aired live and free on YouTube. Herman is located on the west side of Bangor, Maine.

* The show opened with Matt Cardona talking backstage, saying “it’s about damn time” he makes his Limitless debut.

* To the venue! The hard camera is on a second level and it looks over a corner of the ring; I hate that view. This is a small room and it appears packed with 150 or so fans. Rich Palladino (who was the announcer 24 hours ago in Dallas for MLW!) is in the ring. Johnny Torres and Anthony Greene provided commentary. Lighting and sound are good.

1. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Aaron Rourke and Alec Price. Swipe Right are both WWE ID prospects, and they were loudly booed. Rourke also is a WWE ID prospect. Price was a mystery partner, and this is the fourth straight night of action I’ve seen him in, after competing in Wrestling Open on Thursday and for GCW Friday and Saturday! They dove onto Swipe Right to open and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Price hit a springboard crossbody block. Rourke hit a missile dropkick on Baylor for a nearfall, then a back suplex at 1:30. Baylor hit a suplex and SR began working over Aaron. Greene talked about how Swipe Right was just training with Nattie Neidhart and Tyson Kidd.

Price got a hot tag at 3:30 and hit a tornado DDT on Baylor. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick on Price, then a Death Valley Driver. Rourke got a hot tag but the ref missed it and ordered him out of the ring. Price hit a pop-up dropkick, then his springboard Blockbuster at 8:00. Rourke finally got the hot tag and he hit a double Meteora. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Smokes for a nearfall. Rourke nailed a split-legged moonsault and pinned Smokes. What a great, fast-paced match with some true rising talent in this business.

Alec Price and Aaron Rourke defeated Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor at 9:52.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling came to the ring in a ridiculous purple and yellow ring gear. He is making an open challenge! Milo Mirra (with his pogo stick) bounced to the ring.

2. Milo Mirra vs. Mark Sterling. Milo has dark, curly hair; think Alex Reynolds but younger, and I’ve seen him a few times now. Sterling went to the floor, so Mirra chased him on his pogo stick. In the ring, Sterling stomped on him. That outfit is just ridiculous. Milo launched himself off the pogo stick and hit a flying crossbody block in the ring. Sidney Bakabella appeared at ringside and distracted Mirra! It allowed Sterling to get a rollup with a handful of tights for the tainted pin. Decent for what it was. The crowd loves the pogo stick gimmick.

Mark Sterling defeated Milo Mirra at 3:09.

* Bakabella got on the mic and praised Mark on his victory. He said he wants Dezmond Cole to be softened up for Matt Cardona. Bakabella then called out Seabass Finn! He said he’ll “be a loser like Tony Atlas,” which got a lot of boos! He then introduced Channing Thomas for the next match.

3. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Seabass Finn. I’ve noted that Finn is vastly improved and I really want him to drop this fisherman’s gimmick; it just limits him as a cartoon act. (His mat style is really looking like Timothy Thatcher, and a commentator just said he was a college wrestler, which makes sense.) He tied up Channing on the mat, and he hit a suplex at 2:30. Channing began stomping on Finn and kept him grounded. Channing hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00, then a suplex for a nearfall for a nearfall.

Finn hit a suplex and the crowd rallied for him, then an Exploder Suplex and a doublestomp to the chest at 7:30. He hit an impressive German Suplex for a nearfall. Channing hit his piledriver for the clean pin! (Sometimes, the heel just needs to win clean because they are simply better.) Good match.

Channing Thomas defeated Seabass Finn at 8:48.

4. J-Heru and Aiden Aggro vs. Alexander Lee and Ace Romero in a street fight. Lee is bald and a bit heavy; I don’t think I’ve seen him. He dove onto the heels and they brawled on the floor. Lee hit a senton onto a trash can on Aiden’s chest at 2:30. In the ring, Lee shoved cooking skewers into J-Heru’s head, and that’s just gross. The heels began working over Lee, as the 400-pounder Romero was down on the floor. Aiden tied a belt around Lee’s throat and choked him; that just looks too dangerous. Ace finally got back in and hit a double clothesline at 9:30.

Lee hit a Death Valley Driver on J-Heru onto a trash can lid. The babyfaces took turns punching Aggro, with Aiden bouncing back and forth between them. The hit a team 3D on Aggro, then Romero speared J-Heru through a door in the corner. Lee hit a frogsplash onto J-Heru for the pin. I didn’t like this; pretty standard brawl but I just don’t like those cooking skewers.

Alexander Lee and Ace Romero defeated J-Heru and Aiden Aggro at 11:34.

* Intermission was edited out.

5. Gabby Forza vs. Paris Van Dale vs. B3cca (w/Aaron Ortiz) in a three-way. International pop star B3cca sang her top hit “Hot Bod’ to the ring. Paris came out, berated the two women, and turned this into a three-way, PVD was pushed to the floor, allowing B3cca and Gabby to trade some offense. Paris got back in and hit a running back elbow on Gabby at 2:00. B3cca hit a top-rope crossbody block on both opponents. Paris planted her boot in B3cca’s throat, and she nailed an Eat D’Feat for a nearfall at 4:30. Gabby nailed a bulldog powerslam for a nearfall.

Forza hit a Vader Bomb on both for a nearfall on both. She hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. B3cca nailed a Flatliner. Ortiz hit a spear on Paris for a nearfall at 7:00, and they were all down. B3cca and Gabby got up and traded forearm strikes. Paris hit a bulldog on Gabby for a nearfall. B3cca hit a superkick. She hit a DVD on Gabby for a nearfall at 8:30! B3cca hit an Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall. Gabby nailed a sit-out piledriver and pinned Paris, as B3cca was a step late in breaking it up. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Paris Van Dale and B3cca in a three-way at 9:29.

6. Anthony Greene vs. John Walters. I noted this a couple weeks ago — Walters, who wrestled in ROH 15 years ago and now in his mid-40s, is still in fantastic shape, and it’s great he’s picking up some indy dates again. An intense lockup and mat reversals early on. Rich Palladino joined commentary at 2:00 and sang the praises of Walters. “He hasn’t missed a step,” Rich said. Greene hit a dive over the top rope to the floor at 5:30, then a crossbody block for a nearfall. “These fans are witnessing a clinic,” Rich said, as they continued their mat reversals, and this crowd was fully into this. Walters hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:30.

Greene hit a running neckbreaker, but sold the pain in his own neck. Walters hit a sunset flip bomb, but Greene popped up, hit a superkick, and they were both down at 12:30. Walters applied a triangle choke, but Greene stood up and hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall! Nice! Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for a nearfall, but he missed a moonsault. Walters immediately hit a Gory Special neckbreaker and scored the pin! That was fun. They shook hands afterwards.

John Walters defeated Anthony Greene at 16:46.

* Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella were reintroduced and sat in the front row for the main event…

7. Dezmond Cole vs. Matt Cardona (w/Mark Sterling) for the Limitless Heavyweight Title. Again, Cole is a Ricochet clone. Cardona came out first and shook hands with the heels at ringside. He got on the mic and ripped into Maine and how little there was to do there. Sterling wore a suit, not his ridiculous wrestling gear. Cardona has a significant size advantage and worked over Cole’s arm early on. We got a “we want Chelsea!” chant. Cole hit a huracanrana and a spin kick, and Matt bailed again at 3:00, so Dezmond nailed a flip dive onto him.

Back in the ring, Cardona hit a suplex and celebrated. He choked Cole in the ropes, and Sterling did, too. Cole hit his pop-up stunner at 8:00, but he missed a Helluva Kick. Cole hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Cardona. He hit a suplex and popped up, then hit his Rolling Thunder guillotine leg drop. Sterling hopped on the apron as a distraction. Cardona hit the ropes, causing Cole to fall and be crotched in the corner. Cole hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and this time, he hit the Helluva Kick and a German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 12:00, and they were both down.

Cardona hit a DDT for a nearfall. Cole hit a DDT onto the title belt for a nearfall! Cardona nailed the Radio Silence flying Fameasser for a nearfall at 14:00, and he jawed at the ref. Cardona accidentally hit the ref. Cole hit a Cyclone Kick to the head for a visual pin, but we don’t have a ref! Cardona hit a low blow uppercut. Sterling got in the ring with a title belt, but he accidentally hit Matt! Milo Mirra returned and launched off the Pogo Stick and hit Sterling! Cole hit a Radio Silence! He got a nearfall. Cole hit the Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was fun.

Dezmond Cole defeated Matt Cardona to retain the Limitless Title at 17:54.

* Channing and Bakabella got in the ring, and Channing argued with Cole, but the heels left with no punches thrown. Their singles match is next week.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. The Greene-Walters match felt special to both of them. I definitely love seeing a guy like Walters show up and face the best-of-the-best of today’s talent. That takes best, ahead of a good Dezmond-Cardona main event. A really good opener with three WWE prospects involved takes third. The street fight didn’t work for me, but it’s not my preferred style, either. I like that Limitless opted to release this on YouTube, and I give it a thumbs up.