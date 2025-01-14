Corey Graves reportedly won’t be at NXT tonight after expressing frustration on social media

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT color commentator Corey Graves is not expected to appear at tonight’s NXT television show in Orlando. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Graves was spotted at the Orlando airport on Tuesday afternoon and appeared to be leaving the city.

Graves absence from the NXT television show comes a day after he made the following statement on social media: “Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

Graves followed up with another social media post today: “I’ve got a lot to say. Don’t miss #WWENXT tonight on @TheCW TONIGHT.”

Powell’s POV: Graves returned to NXT as a color commentator last week and got some attention for looking miserable at one point when the broadcast team was shown on television. Although I have no proof to support my theory, my guard is definitely up for this being storyline related. Although I could be misreading the situation, it’s hard to believe that Graves would show his displeasure on television and then express it on social media after being so professional over the years. It’s worth noting that Graves stated in December 2023 that he was medically cleared to wrestle. He was forced to retire in 2014 after suffering multiple concussions.