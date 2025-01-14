NXT TV results (1/14): Moore’s review of Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. OTM for the NXT Tag Titles, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Shotzi for a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 14, 2025 on The CW

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT New Years Evil show aired. Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The show opened up at the Performance Center where NXT Champion Oba Femi made his entrance in street clothes. Oba said that destiny will always arrive, and he’s arrived. Oba mocked an american accent and talked about how other champions will go “I didn’t think I can do it”. Oba said he always knew he could do it. Oba said people thought what he was doing was a gimmick or joke, but he was backed by destiny.

He said he was backed by destiny when he came here, won the breakout tournament, became the longest reigning NXT North American Champion, and the current NXT Champion. Oba said he’s the ruler now and he’ll do what he sees fit. Oba said Trick put in a lot of work and broke a lot of records as NXT Champion. Oba said like others, Trick has a ceiling, while Oba has no ceiling.

Oba said that Eddy Thorpe is something, like a cockroach, or crap that won’t come off the bottom of your shoe. NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Tony D congratulated Oba for being in the big seat now. Tony D said he and the family have been listening to Oba list off his accomplishments, but the one Tony D was interested in Oba being longest winning North American Champion.

Tony D said in his world it’s Tony D 2, Oba Femi 1. Tony said he’s the only person to beat Oba. Tony D said he’s going to fight hard and become a two title don. Oba mocked Tony D for getting beat up by Santa Claus a few weeks ago, and told Tony D to make sure Tony is protecting his own reign. Ridge Holland made his entrance and showed off a framed picture of him beating up Tony D as Santa Claus. Tony D rushed Ridge and the two men brawled. Security Guard pulled both men apart as they brawled to the back. While Oba Femi was laughing at the brawl, Eddy Thorpe jumpped Oba Femi from behind. Eddy wrapped a leather strap around his hand and knocked out Oba by punching him in the back of the neck.

Dante Chen and Oro Mensah were chatting in the locker room and were cut off by Ethan Page who was bragging about chatting with Rock last week. Ethan Page said he can smell the jealousy in the locker room (mocking Rock’s smell chatchphrase). Dante Chen said everyone’s disgusted at what Ethan did to Je’von Evans. Page mocked Je’von not being able to eat solid food and having his mouth wired shut. Chen was about to snap at Page, but he was held back by Hank and Tank…

Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance…[c]