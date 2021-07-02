WWE 205 Live preview: Two newcomers set for NXT Breakout Tournament qualifier matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Joe Gacy vs. Desmond Troy in an NXT Breakout Tournament qualifier.

-Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj in an NXT Breakout Tournament qualifier.

Powell’s POV: Chase worked as Harlem Bravado on the independent scene. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.