AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s Maximum Carnage themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Championship
-Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
-Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Australia on February 15
-Christian Cage vs. Hook
-The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mark Briscoe and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy
Powell’s POV: Hobbs won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn the title shot. Kris Statlander won a Triple Threat to earn first entry in the women’s Casino Gauntlet match. Dynamite will be live from Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. The show simulcasts on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Join Jake Barnett for his live review. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
