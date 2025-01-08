AEW Dynamite preview: Kenny Omega’s return, Casino Gauntlet set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Casino Gauntlet match for an AEW World Championship match (Entrants: Jeff Jarrett, Jay White, more TBA)

-Kenny Omega returns

-Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale in a three-way for a spot in next week’s Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Australia

-MJF appears live

-Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

-Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

Powell’s POV: The winner of the men’s Casino Gauntlet match will challenge for the AEW World Championship on next week’s Maximum Carnage themed edition of Dynamite. Tonight’s show will be live from Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Join Jake Barnett for his live review. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).