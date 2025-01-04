What's happening...

AEW Collision results (1/4): Powell’s live review of Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title, Private Party vs. Action Andretti and Lio Rush for the AEW Tag Team Titles

January 4, 2025

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 75)
January 4, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum
Simulcast live on TNT and Max

The show starts at 7CT/8ET…

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.