WWE Raw rating for the Christmas week edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.453 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.533 million average. Raw delivered a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.458 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.448 million viewers. One year earlier, the December 25, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 698,000 million viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Christmas night “best of” show.