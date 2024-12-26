AEW Dynamite results (12/25): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Ricochet, Will Ospreay vs. Brody King, Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher, and two more Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Dynamite on 34th Street” (Episode 273)

Taped December 22, 2024 in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom

Aired December 25, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and was joined by Tony Schiavone and the returning Taz, who made his first appearance since undergoing total knee replacement surgery. Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and delivered the introductions for the opening match.

Will Ospreay came out first and a graphic noted that he must beat Brody King or he would be eliminated from the Continental Classic tournament. Brody King made his entrance and had a graphic stating that he must beat Ospreay or he would be eliminated…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic gold league match. King went for an early senton, but Ospreay put his knees up. Ospreay went for an OsCutter. King cut him off on the ropes. King went for a Gonzo Bomb, only to have Ospreay counter into a huracanrana.

Both wrestlers ended up at ringside. Ospreay tripped a charing King so that he landed face first on the ring steps. King came right back and slammed Ospreay on the steps. Back in the ring, King backdropped Ospreay heading into the first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Ospreay sent King to ringside and hit him with a Sky Twister. Back in the ring, King no-sold Ospreay’s chops and then leaned in and let Ospreay hit him with rolling elbow strikes. King absorbed the blows and then dropped Ospreay with a single elbow strike.

King knocked Ospreay off the ropes with a chop and then followed him to the floor. King got Ospreay seated on a chair against the barricade and then hit him with a running crossbody block. King rolled Ospreay back inside the ring and then hit him with a cannonball in the corner for a near fall.

King made the throat slashing gesture. King won a battle of chops. Ospreay fired up and they traded more chops. King got the better of it again, but Ospreay came back with a headbutt and a series of kicks. King hit a discus elbow strike. Ospreay caught King with more kicks.

Ospreay went for an OsCutter, but King swatted him out of midair. King threw a lariat, but Ospreay flipped over and then executed a Styles Clash for a near fall. Ospreay charged King, who caught him with a lariat. King hit the Gonzo Bomb for a near fall.

King stood up Ospreay and drilled him with a lariat that led to another near fall. King showed frustration over not being able to get the pin. King went for another Gonzo Bomb, but Ospreay slipped away and hit him with a running Hidden Blade that resulted in a one count.

Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade on a seated King and then covered him for another near fall. Ospreay picked up King and hit a Storm Breaker for the win…

Will Ospreay defeated Brody King in 15:30 in a Continental Classic gold league match to earn three points.

Powell’s POV: A very good match. It was hard to imagine Ospreay not making the semifinals so there wasn’t a lot of mystery regarding the outcome, but Ospreay sold a lot for King before going over in the end. On a side note, it’s great to have Taz back on commentary. He’s been missed, particularly during the Continental Classic matches.

Backstage, Renee Paquette greeted the arriving “Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, while Christopher Daniels and security stood in front of the dressing room door.

Paquette informed Lashley and MVP that they were banned from the building. Benjamin looked at Daniels and said this could be a good warmup for his match. MVP told Paquette that they would honor the request out of request for her. MVP wished Paquette a Merry Christmas and then left with Lashley while Benjamin entered the dressing room…

Darby Allin made his entrance while a graphic stated that he must beat Ricochet to avoid elimination from the tournament. Ricochet made his entrance while his graphic read that he “clinches first or second place with win or draw.” Fans tossed rolls of toilet paper inside the ring for Ricochet, which he sold by catching and throwing one back…

2. Darby Allin vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match. Allin had his ribs wrapped. The wrestlers worked a slow pace to start with Allin applying a side headlock that Ricochet struggled to escape. Eventually, Ricochet backed Allin into a corner of the ring, slipped out of the headlock, and hit Allin with a cheap shot heading into a PIP break. [C]

Ricochet tossed another toilet paper roll into the crowd. Allin took advantage of the distraction and then they had a back and forth fight on the floor. Ricochet got the better of it and sent Allin back inside the ring. Ricochet hit a Lionsault for a two count.

Ricochet avoided a 450 splash and then hooked Ricochet into a series of pins that resulted in two counts. Allin sent Ricochet to ringside. Allin went for a suicide dive, but Ricochet caught him with a knee strike.

Ricochet placed Allin on a table on the floor and then went up top. Ricochet performed a 630 splash that put Allin through the table. Ricochet was recovering from the move while Allin acted like he was out cold going into a PIP break. [C] Ricochet performed a springboard double stomp. Ricochet threw kidney punches at Allin in a corner of the ring and then fired away with chops.

Allin fired up after Ricochet threw elbows at him while both men were on the ropes. Allin raked Ricochet’s back and hit him with a Code Red from the ropes, then stood up and hit a standard Code Red for a near fall.

Ricochet regained offense control and went for a springboard move that Allin avoided. Allin put Ricochet in a submission hold while Justin Roberts announced that there were two minutes remaining in the time limit. Ricochet reached for the ropes, but Allin hooked his free arm. Ricochet reached the bottom rope with his foot to break the hold.

There were groans from the crowd when Roberts announced there was a minute remaining in the match. Ricochet caught Allin with a knee strike and then followed up with a Northern Lights suplex. Allin countered another Ricochet move attempt by hitting a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin hit the Coffin Drop, but the time limit expired.

Darby Allin fought Ricochet to a 20:00 draw, giving both men one point in a Continental Classic gold league match.

After the match, Roberts announced that Ricochet had advanced for Worlds End. There were boos from the crowd. Ricochet posed next to the AEW Continental Championship belt that was on a podium on the stage. After Ricochet went to the back, Komander made his entrance with Alex Abrahantes for a tournament match with Claudio Castagnoli. Allin approached both men and whispered in their ears before heading to the back…

Jay White delivered a backstage promo in which he claimed that Jon Moxley opted for the four-way because he knows he’s too much a threat in a singles match. White said he would still find his way to the AEW World Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: So Ricochet clinched a spot in the semifinals by getting the draw, while Allin was eliminated from the tournament. The match was well worked, but I’m surprised they didn’t take the opportunity to have Ricochet gain even more heat by trying to run out the clock during the closing minutes of the match.

3. Komander vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match. Castagnoli was in the ring coming out of the break. Schiavone said Castagnoli would advance to the semifinals with a win or a draw, while Komander was looking for his first points in the tournament. Komander got off to a quick start, but Castagnoli cut him off and hit a gut buster for a near fall.

The broadcast team hyped TBS and Max simulcasting Dynamite starting next week. Komander went for a Poison Rana, but Castagnoli blocked it. Komander used his legs to pull Castagnoli to the floor, but Castagnoli kept him in electric chair position and then dumped him face first on the apron.

Komander took offensive control and performed a dive off the top rope onto Castagnoli on the floor. Komander rolled Castagnoli back in the ring. Castagnoli went for a popup uppercut, but Komander countered into a submission hold. Castagnoli broke the hold and went for a powerbomb that Komander countered with a facebuster.

Castagnoli cut off Komander on the ropes. Castagnoli crotched Komander on the middle of the top rope and then booted him to the floor. Komander pulled Darby Allin’s pink jacket out from underneath the ring. Komander found brass knuckles and used them to punch Castagnoli while referee Rick Knox was looking at the crowd for no good reason. Komander followed up with a rope walk into a moonsault and got the three count…

Komander defeated Claudio Castagnoli in 7:40 in a Continental Classic gold league match to earn three points.

After the match, Pac and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring and attacked Komander while Marina Shafir watched from ringside. Jay White made his entrance. Orange Cassidy entered the ring first and cleared Castagnoli and Yuta to ringside. White put Pac down with a uranage slam. Yuta returned to the ring and was roughed up by Cassidy and White. Cassidy went to ringside to check on Komander.

Jon Moxley showed up wearing a black hat and a black jacket and struck White with the briefcase that contains the AEW World Championship belt. Cassidy returned to the ring and was also hit by Moxley’s briefcase. Moxley got a mic and said this was as close as either man would come to winning the AEW World Championship.

Hangman Page made his entrance and entered the ring.

[Hour Two] Cassidy and White stood up, leaving Moxley surrounded. Moxley took a swing at Page, who ducked it. Cassidy hit Moxley with an Orange Punch. Page followed up with a Buckshot Lariat. White capped it off with a Bladerunner on Moxley, who then rolled to the floor.

White went to pick up the briefcase, but Page stepped on it. Cassidy stood between them and put his shades on. Cassidy’s entrance theme played. Moxley was still down selling at ringside…

Powell’s POV: Castagnoli used the brass knuckles on Allin during their tournament match, so Allin got revenge by leaving brass knuckles in his jacket for Komander. The post match angle involving the four men who will meet for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End was well done in that it gave fans some hope that Cassidy calling for Page and White to join him in taking out Moxley before they all fight for the championship will actually happen (even though it won’t).

A brief video package set up Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Title at Worlds End…

Kazuchika Okada made his entrance. A graphic stated that he needed to beat Shelton Benjamin or he would be eliminated. Excalibur said that Ricochet won the gold league, and Will Ospreay finished second because he held the tiebreaker over Claudio Castagnoli. Shelton Benjamin’s entrance followed and his graphic stated that he must defeat Okada to avoid elimination…

4. Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match. Benjamin offered a handshake. A hesitant Okada shook Benjamin’s hand. There were some “Okada” chants as the match started. Benjamin caught Okada on the top rope and then suplexed him. Benjamin covered Okada for a two count before a PIP break. [C]

The broadcast team put over Okada’s history in tournaments and his ability to pace himself. Late in the match, Okada dropkicked Benjamin, who came back with a Flatliner for a two count. Benjamin set up for his finisher, but Okada countered into a Rainmaker clothesline and scored the pin.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Shelton Benjamin in 12:40 in a Continental Classic blue league match to earn three points.

After the match, Benjamin offered another handshake. Okada teased flipping him off and opted to shake his hand instead. After Benjamin left the ring, Okada wiped his own face with his middle finger…

Powell’s POV: You had to know that Okada, the reigning AEW Continental Champion, would advance to the final four of the tournament.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Swerve Strickland while Prince Nana stood by. Paquette asked Swerve what 2025 has in store for him. Swerve pointed out the “Swerve’s House” chants from the crowd and said that’s the kind of connection you gain when you have the 2024 that he had. Swerve said he lost a lot in 2024, but it doesn’t compared to the amount he gained.

Ricochet interrupted Swerve and boasted about advancing to the semifinals of the Continental Classic. Ricochet said he would do what Swerve couldn’t do last year by winning the Continental Classic. Ricochet did his laugh in Swerve’s face and immediately backed up when Swerve moved toward him. “You good?” Ricochet asked.

Swerve said Ricochet has it all wrong. Swerve said he’s not rooting against Ricochet. Swerve said if everyone in AEW succeeds, then AEW succeeds, and he wants AEW to succeed. Swerve told Ricochet not to blow it or he will embarrass him and he’ll make it big. Swerve did a mock version of Ricochet’s laugh before walking way. Ricochet said that’s why Swerve doesn’t have a house anymore… [C]

Powell’s POV: This was a

Chris Jericho stood on the streets of New York with Big Bill and Bryan Keith for a “New York Minute” segment. Jericho said he had one more Christmas miracle to grant. Jerichos said he would give Anthony Bowens a match on Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Powell’s POV: The good news is that AEW’s run in New York is over, so Jericho will have to come up with some fresh channel changing material.

5. Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/Deonna Purrazzo). Both entrances were televised. Storm, who was in rocker mode, offered a handshake. Valkyrie took her hand and then kicked her to start the match. Schiavone said it’s pretty apparent that Storm’s memory loss is caused by the trauma of losing her title. Valkyrie dominated the early offense heading into a PIP break. [C]

Storm eventually battled back and hit a hip attack in the corner. Valkyrie slapped Storm, who returned the favor. Valkyrie speared Storm. Valkyrie tried to pick up Storm, who caught her in an inside cradle and got the three count…

Toni Storm defeated Taya Valkyrie in 7:05.

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, yet forgettable. Dr. Schiavone’s diagnosis that Storm’s memory loss is caused by trauma over losing her title belt doesn’t completely rule out the possibility that this is all an acting performance by “Timeless” Toni Storm, which would be a really fun reveal.

A brief video aired on Adam Cole and MJF… [C]

Renee Paquette interviewed Hangman Page and asked him if he’s working together with Orange Cassidy and Jay White. Page said Jon Moxley will walk into Orlando for the last time as the AEW World Champion.

Christopher Daniels interrupted the promo to tell Page that he was right in that he’s gone through a lot. Daniels said he doesn’t know what he would have done if the same thing happened to him. Daniel said the last thing Page needs is someone talking at him and telling him what to do.

Page cut off Daniels while Daniels was saying something about if he needs anything at Worlds End. Page questioned why he would need help from an “ineffectual” office stooge. Daniels said that was fair.

Danielson said the other guys in the four-way match have Bullet Club Gold, The Conglomeration, and Death Riders. Daniels said Page thinks he stands alone and has no friends. Daniels said he can relate because SCU is no more and Matt Sydal is gone. Daniels said he’s alone in the locker room. Daniels said he’s known Page for 15 years and knows him better than he thinks. Daniels said that if Page needs a friend at Worlds End, he’ll be there…

Powell’s POV: WTF? The storyline authority figure is offering to be the crazy guy who burned down the childhood home of another wrestler’s friend because he can relate to not having any friends? Daniels was a great wrestler for a long time, but I couldn’t care less about his authority figure character and I have no desire to see him play any part in the Worlds End main event.

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia made his entrance while his graphic stated that he needed to beat Kyle Fletcher or be eliminated from the tournament. Kyle Fletcher made his entrance and a graphic stated that he needed a win or a draw or he would be eliminated from the tournament…

6. Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Continental Classic blue league match. Garcia’s personal color commentator Matt Menard sat in on commentary (why is this still a thing?). Garcia did his dance early in the match, causing Fletcher to roll to the floor. Later, Fletcher powerbombed Garcia onto the edge of the apron going into a PIP break. [C]

Garcia sat Fletcher in a chair in front of the barricade and then dropkicked him. A special needs fan, who was seated right behind Fletcher, looked thrilled to see this happen right in front of him. Nice moment.

A short time later, Fletcher performed a brainbuster on the apron. Fletcher followed up with a Last Ride style powerbomb. The broadcast team acted like the match was over and then acted surprised when Garcia kicked out (as if they had not seen AEW wrestlers kick out of every move imaginable).

Garcia tackled Fletcher and set up for a Dragon Tamer, but Fletcher kicked Garcia toward the referee Aubrey Edwards. Garcia stopped short of hitting Edwards, but she was spun around when Fletcher kicked Garcia in the balls. Garcia hit another brainbuster for another near fall.

A short time later, Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer. Fletcher teased tapping, but then he grabbed Garcia’s head and slammed it to the mat several times to break the hold. Fletcher hit a knee strike. Fletcher set up for a piledriver, but Garcia countered into a jackknife pin for a two count.

Fletcher clotheslined Garcia and then hit a pair of Helluva style kicks in the corner. Fletcher performed a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle and then pinned Garcia…

Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia in 15:05 in a Continental Classic blue league match.

Excalibur said Gold League winner Ricochet will face Blue League runner up Kazuchika Okada, and Blue League winner Kyle Fletcher will face Gold League runner up Will Ospreay in the semifinal matches at Worlds End. The winners will meet on the same show for the AEW Continental Championship.

Will Ospreay made his entrance and went face-to-face with Fletcher. The broadcast team ran through the World End pay-per-view lineup. Ospreay and Fletcher jawed at one another…

Powell’s POV: Good action, but I could have done without some of the kickouts after big moves. I’m all for Fletcher going over as he’s one of the brightest young stars in the industry. Yet now that Garcia’s run in the tournament is over, the obvious question is whether the positives outweigh the negatives when it comes to having the new TNT Champion go 2-2-1 in the tournament. Garcia went 1-5 in last year’s tournament, so my guess is that he’ll keep increasing his point total every year, but it feels like this really slowed his momentum.

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir were shown in a backstage area. Moxley said it’s three for the price of one at Worlds End. Moxley said everything was working out in his favor, just like it was supposed to. He said he would separate the weak from the chaff in triplicate. Moxley said they would then continue their work by continuing their crusade against ego and delusion.

Moxley said Hangman Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy lack will, spirit, and heart. Moxley said everybody says they want it, but don’t really. He said there are extraordinary sacrifices to make and if people can’t look up from their phones while the tanks are rolling in then he will sacrifice them.

Moxley said his opponents think the AEW World Championship is something to be awarded and something you can hold in your hand, but it’s something you are. Moxley said it’s not for him to parade trophies around in limos or to take photos of his trophies for Instagram.

Moxley said he is king and he was born to be king and born for all the things that come with it. Moxley said he’s the only king there has ever been…

Powell’s POV: So heel Moxley wanted three challengers and then he told us they all lack will, spirit, and heart. While this promo apparently made sense in Moxley’s mind for his own character, it did nothing make his opponents come off like threats to win the title, and was just plain ineffective in terms of selling the pay-per-view match.

Overall, I really enjoyed this episode despite some negative thoughts on the final match and the show-closing promo. There was some great in-ring action throughout the night with five tournament matches that all mattered as far as two semifinal matches are concerned. Furthermore, the Hammerstein Ballroom is a wonderful venue and the fans created a really good atmosphere. My audio review of AEW Dynamite will be available later today for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Join me for my live review of AEW Worlds End on Saturday.