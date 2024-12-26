AEW Worlds End lineup: The updated card for the Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Gold League winner Ricochet vs. Blue League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Gold League runner-up Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will be at ringside)

Powell’s POV: The TBS Championship match was added to the card on Saturday’s Collision. Join me for my live review of AEW Worlds End starting with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. The event is available via pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).