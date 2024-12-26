Jax Dane dead at age 48

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA wrestler Jax Dane (Jeremy Laymon) died on Wednesday at age 48. The news was announced by the National Wrestling Alliance, which attributed Dane’s death to complications from a heart attack suffered in late November. Read the official announcement from the NWA at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The NWA statement notes that Dane is survived by his wife Evelynda Laymon, stepson Nicolas, and his father. My condolences Jax’s family, friends, and fans. 48 is far too young, and losing him on Christmas is also awful.