WWE Raw preview: First segment announced for the WrestleMania Backlash fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New WWE Women’s Tag Champions Natalya and Tamina appear on Alexa Bliss’s Playground.

Powell’s POV: Raw will feature the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.