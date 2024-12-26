What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for the Hammerstein Ballroom edition

December 26, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 635,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision averaged 246,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. Collision drew its best viewership of the year thanks to having a college football playoff game and post show as lead-ins. One year earlier, the December 23, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 518,000 viewers with a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic.

