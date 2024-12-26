MLW “Holiday Rush” results (12/24): Vetter’s review of Satoshi Kojima vs. Ultimo Guerrero for the MLW Championship, Timothy Thatcher vs. Tom Lawlor, Matt Riddle vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Major League Wrestling “Holiday Rush”

Taped December 5, 2024 in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom

Streamed December 24, 2024 on MLW YouTube

Joe Dombrowski and Christian Cole provided commentary.

* The show opened with Tom Lawlor and Matt Riddle talking backstage about their favorite Christmas songs ever.

1. Janai Kai vs. Tiffani Avatar for the MLW Featherweight Title. I have never seen Avatar before; with her blue hair, I immediately make a Kiera Hogan comparison. Kai landed a kick to the ribs and Avatar fell to the mat! The ref determined Tiffani was out, and called for the bell.

Janai Kai defeated Tiffani Avatar at 0:09 to retain the MLW Featherweight Title.

* Janai got on the mic and said she is going to shave Delmi Exo’s head bald!

* In a pre-taped promo, Exo said Janai Kai has been a failure. Their match will be Jan. 11.

2. Akira vs. Minoru Suzuki. Standing switches to open, and Akira tied up the left leg on the mat. Akira’s chops had no effect. Akira hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 2:00 and stayed focused on the leg. Suzuki hit a jab to a scar on Akira’s ribs, and he applied an armbar in the ropes at 4:00. Akira sold the pain in his ribs. Suzuki ripped at the stitches on Akira’s stomach, earning a “You sick f—!” chant. Suzuki nailed a forearm strike that dropped Akira. Akira hit a top-rope kneedrop for a nearfall at 7:00 and he switched to an ankle lock. Suzuki hit a Helluva Kick. Akira nailed a head-capture suplex and a diving forearm to the jaw for a nearfall, then a Northern Lights brainbuster for a nearfall at 9:00. Suzuki applied a sleeper, then switched to the Gotch-Style piledriver for the pin. Really good action.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Akira at 10:03.

* Footage aired of “Eric Bischoff’s One Shot” from Dec. 5, including Alex Kane being fired!

* In a backstage segment, Cesar Duran and Salina De La Renta talked. They have misplaced her baby? I hate this telenovela.

3. Matt Riddle vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Rogue Horsemen). BRG got on the mic and made fun of the NY sports teams, then he noted how he got rid of Alex Kane. Riddle immediately hit some gut-wrench suplexes and a senton and a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. He did a huracanrana to the floor. BRG tripped Riddle on the apron, and he hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 2:00. CW and Brock Anderson choked Riddle in the ropes. BRG took control. Riddle hit a top-rope belly-to-belly suplex and they were both down. Bobby Fish distracted the ref. The ref finally saw the Andersons interfering. Alex Kane appeared out of nowhere and he snapped BRG’s throat over the top rope. Riddle hit his Tombstone Piledriver on BRG for the pin.

Matt Riddle defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 4:48.

* Ultimo Guerrero cut a backstage promo in Spanish, vowing to win the title.

* Saint Laurent approached Timothy Thatcher backstage and offered him a spot in his “ID program.” He asked Thatcher to break Tom Lawlor’s leg. He was given some money now and more after the deed was done.

* We saw BRG fuming backstage over his loss to Kane. Paul Walter Hauser talked to him. BRG belittled him. Hauser said he was open to a match.

4. Titan vs. Magnus. Quick lucha reversals at the bell and Titan hit a dive through the ropes. Magus powerbombed Titan onto the ring apron. In the ring, Magnus hit a 619 and a stunner for a nearfall at 1:30, then an Angels Wings faceplant for a nearfall. He started untying Titan’s mask and nearly tugged it off. He remained in charge. Titan flipped Magnus to the floor, then he hit a flip over the top rope onto Magnus, and he partially landed on the fans in the front row at 4:00.

In the ring, Titan applied a Sharpshooter, but Magnus reached the ropes. They got up and traded blows. Magnus hit a Divorce Court armbreaker into a faceplant for a nearfall at 7:00, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Titan hit some quick kicks and a flying forearm to the back. Magnus hit a Buckle Bomb and a running Meteora into the corner for a nearfall at 9:00. Titan landed some more kicks, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Titan reapplied the Sharpshooter, pulled Magnus to the center of the ring, and leaned back for added pressure, until Magnus tapped out. That was really good.

Titan defeated Magnus at 10:33.

* Backstage, Kevin Knight was down on the floor. The camera panned up, and CW Anderson and Brock Anderson were standing over him, holding a bat.

5. Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher. An intense lockup to open; Thatcher has the size advantage. Lawlor applied a triangle choke as they went to the floor. As they got in the ring, Thatcher hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:00, and he began twisting the left leg, and he tied up Tom on the mat. Timothy hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 9:30. Tom hit a top-rope flying forearm, then he applied a rear-naked choke, and Thatcher passed out. Good action, even though there wasn’t much to describe.

Tom Lawlor defeated Timothy Thatcher at 10:33.

* Lawlor got on the mic. Saint Laurent walked to ringside. Donovan Dijak jumped Lawlor from behind, but Tom clotheslined him to the floor.

* Cesar Duran and Jesus Rodriguez found Salina’s baby in a boiler room. There was a note in the crib that said they could have kidnapped the baby, but took the baby’s father instead! I really do hate this telenovela!

* Footage aired of Matthew Justice in action. Backstage, Justice said he’s going to keep taking things to the next level of extreme. He said he’s going to be the first-ever triple crown champion in MLW history.

* A Satoshi Kojima highlight package aired.

6. Satoshi Kojima (w/Okumura) vs. Ultimo Guerrero for the MLW Heavyweight Title. Dombrowski said that while Guerrero has been wrestling for 30 years, this was his NY city debut! Guerrero hit a shoulder tackle that dropped Kojima. They traded overhand chops. Dombrowski said they have a combined 65 years of ring experience. They brawled on the floor, and Guerrero was in charge as they got back into the ring. Guerrero hit a tilt-a-whirl side slam at 4:30, and he dropkicked Kojima to the floor. In the ring, Satoshi hit the Koji Cutter for a nearfall. Guerrero hit a second-rope powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Kojima hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall. Guerrero hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Kojima hit his own stiff clothesline and scored the pin.

Satoshi Kojima defeated Ultimo Guerrero at 9:00 to retain the MLW Heavyweight Title.

* The show closed with one final vignette to profile the Kojima-Riddle match in January.

Final Thoughts: Pro wrestling is at its best when the top acts are seen as cool. When Kevin Nash and Scott Hall jumped to WCW, they oozed how cool they were. Someone coming across this on Youtube and saw a main event of two guys in their 50s, who are both fairly immobile, fighting in the main event, would not find this cool. I certainly hope the plan is to move the title to Matt Riddle in January. I just don’t see Kojima as a world title holder in 2024.

Akira-Minoru was the best match of the show, and I liked Titan-Magnus a lot, too. Lawlor-Thatcher was solid for third. A good show overall, but I still hate any Salina De La Renta segment, and the main event was subpar.