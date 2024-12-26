ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s “Boxing Day Brawl” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Harley Cameron vs. Ashley Vox

-Serpentico vs. Lee Johnson

-Tommy Billington and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

-Expulsion from M.I.T. segment

-Toni Storm in action

-Rocky Romero and a mystery partner vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

-AR Fox vs. Blake Christian

-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Iron Savages, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds

-Red Velvet vs. Hanako for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Komander vs. Johnny TV for the ROH TV Title

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 21, 2024 in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).