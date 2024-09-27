MLW cancels upcoming event due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the cancellation of the MLW Slaughterhouse event that was scheduled for October 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, we have made the decision to cancel the upcoming show at the Coliseum. The safety of our staff, talent, crew, and fans in the Tampa/St Pete area is our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action given the current conditions.

We will keep everyone updated with further details, including rescheduling information if available.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds effective immediately.

Please stay safe and take care.

Powell’s POV: The storm caused major flooding in St. Petersburg to the extent that local officials turned off the power at one of the city’s sewer treatment plans. Residents are being asked not to shower, do laundry, or flush toilets. In other words, the locals have bigger things to worry about than attending a pro wrestling show, so MLW made the right call. Here’s wishing everyone affected by the storm the very best.