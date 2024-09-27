AEW star MJF lands a role in “Happy Gilmore 2”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has landed another movie role. Deadline reports that MJF has been added to the cast of Happy Gilmore 2. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Adam Sandler is back in the lead role, and Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are also returning to play Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin (who eats pieces of shit like you for breakfast). Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny also have roles in the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic. I loved the original and I’m anxious to see the sequel all these years later once it drops on Netflix at an undisclosed date.