MLW Fusion preview: Two matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Willie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu

-Microman, Laredo Kid, and Kommander vs. Gino Medina, Taurus, Mini Abismo Negro

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).